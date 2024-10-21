Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating ADMA Biologics, Napco, And L&W And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA), Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), and Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the provided.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company that manufactures, markets and develops specialty biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases.

On October 9, 2024, ADMA Biologics disclosed the surprise resignation of its independent outside auditor CohnReznick LLP.

The news has caused a precipitous decline in the price of ADMA Biologics stock. During trading on October 10, 2024, the price of ADMA Biologics stock declined more than 20%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)

On September 5, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging Napco has engaged in accounting fraud and financial manipulation, stating:“We interviewed former employees, competitors, and industry leaders who repeatedly cast doubt on Napco's reported financials and corroborated one another.” Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

In February 2024, Aristocrat Technologies ("Aristocrat") sued L&W in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, alleging that L&W's "Dragon Train" series of slot machines bears similarities to Aristocrat's own "Dragon Link" series and questioning the role of two former Aristocrat designers in developing "Dragon Train". On September 23, 2024, the court entered an order enjoining L&W from "any continued or planned sale, leasing, or other commercialization of Dragon Train", finding a high likelihood that Aristocrat would prevail on the merits of its lawsuit. On this news, L&W's stock price fell $21.97 per share, or 19.5%, to close at $90.71 per share on September 24, 2024.

