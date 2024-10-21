Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Applied Materials, Beyond, And Franklin And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), and Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the provided.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)

On November 16, 2023, Reuters reported that Applied Materials was under criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for potentially evading export restrictions on China's top chipmaker, SMIC. On this news, Applied Materials' stock price fell $6.19 per share, or 4.02%, to close at $147.75 per share on November 17, 2023. Then, on February 27, 2024, Reuters reported that Applied Materials had received a subpoena from both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to China shipments, requesting information concerning certain federal award applications. On this news, Applied Materials' stock price fell $5.32 per share, or 2.62%, to close at $197.54 per share on February 28, 2024.

For more information on the Applied Materials investigation go to:

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

After the market closed on May 6, 2024, Beyond announced the company's first quarter 2024 financial results and revealed first quarter total net revenue of $382 million, an increase of only 0.3% year-over-year, and a first quarter net loss of $74 million. Additionally, Beyond declined to reiterate its previously-issued goal to achieve $2 billion of revenue in 2024 and a $3 billion revenue run rate by the end of 2025.

Following this news, Beyond's share price fell over 24% on May 7, 2024.

For more information on the Beyond investigation go to:

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN)

On August 21, 2024, Franklin subsidiary Western Asset Management Company issued a press release announcing that co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech“is on a leave of absence, effective immediately” after“receiv[ing] a Wells Notice from the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission”. That same day, Bloomberg reported that“[f]ederal prosecutors in New York are investigating whether a Western Asset Management executive allocated winning trades to favored accounts, as part of a criminal probe into a practice known as 'cherry-picking.'”

On this news, Franklin's stock price fell $2.84 per share, or 12.56%, to close at $19.78 per share on August 21, 2024.

For more information on the Franklin investigation go to:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

