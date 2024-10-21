Global Compression Therapy Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The compression therapy market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with projections indicating an increase from $4 billion in 2023 to $4.36 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This historical growth can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, a rising prevalence of chronic venous diseases, increased awareness of the benefits of compression therapy, a higher incidence of diabetes and obesity-related conditions, and the expansion of indications for compression therapy.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Compression Therapy Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The compression therapy market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $6.21 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to several factors, including increased healthcare spending and improved access, a growing geriatric population, a rising prevalence of lymphedema and other chronic conditions, expanded applications in sports and fitness, and greater adoption of compression therapy within hospitals.

Growth Driver of The Compression Therapy Market

The increase in the geriatric population is driving the growth of the compression therapy market. The proportion of elderly individuals is rapidly rising in many countries worldwide, making them more susceptible to various chronic diseases. Compression therapy provides a straightforward and effective method to enhance vein support and improve blood flow efficiency in the lower limbs. It is particularly prevalent among elderly individuals suffering from chronic venous conditions.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Compression Therapy Market Growth?

Key players in the market include 3M Company, ArjoHuntleigh AB, Bio Compression Systems Inc., BSN Medical GmbH, Cardinal Health Inc., ConvaTec Inc., DJ Orthopedics Global Inc., Julius Zorn GmbH, medi GmbH & Co KG, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, Sanyleg Srl, Sigvaris Management AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Tactile Systems Technology Inc., Thuasne SA, ATI Physical Therapy, Bauerfeind AG, Biohorizons Implant Systems Inc., Encompass Health Corporation, Essity AB, Hanger Clinic, Kinetec SAS, Lympha Press International Inc., Medi USA, National Seating & Mobility Inc., Norton Healthcare Inc., NovaSom Inc., Optima Molliter Srl, Physio-Control Corporation, Select Medical Corporation, Sigvaris Group

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Compression Therapy Market Share Analysis ?

Key players in the market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as wearable compression systems, to expand their customer base, boost sales, and enhance revenue. A wearable compression system is a medical device designed to deliver continuous or intermittent compression therapy to targeted areas of the body, primarily the limbs.

How Is The Global Compression Therapy Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Compression Pumps, Compression Stockings, Compression Bandages, Compression Tapes

2) By Technique: Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy

3) By Application: Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Compression Therapy Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe was the second-largest market in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Compression Therapy Market Definition

Compression therapy is a treatment that enhances blood flow to the feet, ankles, and lower legs. It effectively alleviates discomfort and swelling caused by circulatory issues like chronic venous insufficiency and varicose veins.

Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global compression therapy market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on compression therapy market size, compression therapy market drivers and trends, compression therapy market major players and compression therapy market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

