Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud Project Portfolio Management Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cloud project portfolio management market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to rise from $6.65 billion in 2023 to $7.25 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including the transition from on-premises to cloud-based solutions, the increasing demand for centralized project management, requirements for scalability and flexibility, cost efficiency and reduced infrastructure needs, and the rising complexity of projects along with higher data volumes.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cloud project portfolio management market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, projected to reach $10.96 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing adoption of cloud technology across industries, rising demand for scalable and agile solutions, a focus on remote work and collaboration tools, enhanced security and compliance measures, and an emphasis on user experience and adoption. Key trends anticipated in this period include the rise of remote work and distributed teams, integration with emerging technologies, the implementation of agile and adaptive project management methodologies, a focus on user experience and ease of adoption, and improvements in real-time reporting and analytics capabilities.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market

The rapid advancements in cloud computing are anticipated to drive the growth of the cloud project portfolio management market in the future. Cloud computing encompasses the delivery of computing services, such as storage, processing, networking, and software, over the internet. The swift evolution of cloud computing technologies has facilitated the creation of sophisticated cloud-based project portfolio management (PPM) solutions.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company LP, SAP SE, Changepoint Corporation, Upland Software Inc., Clarizen Inc., Workfront Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Planview Inc., Mavenlink, Servicenow Inc., Hexagon AB, Micro Focus International plc, ONEPOINT Projects GmbH, Broadcom Corporation, Keyedin Inc., Planisware, Sciforma Corporation, Wrike Inc., LiquidPlanner Inc., Smartsheet Inc., Celoxis Technologies Pvt Ltd., Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd., WorkOtter LLC, Project Objects Ltd., Genius Project, Innotas AG, Project Insight, EasyVista Inc., ProjectManager. com Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Size?

Key players in the cloud project portfolio management market are concentrating on developing innovative software products, such as PPM Core. PPM Core is a cutting-edge project and project portfolio management platform designed to enhance collaborative project management. This cloud-based solution connects project participants and information, facilitating seamless collaboration among teams, companies, and projects.

How Is The Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

3) By Deployment Model: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Other Deployments

4) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sectors, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Definition

Cloud project portfolio management refers to a comprehensive integrated solution designed to enhance organizational efficiency in managing projects. It is utilized to oversee the organization's collection of projects and processes that are chosen and managed to maximize returns on project investments. The portfolio is selected to align with the organization's goals, enabling the project team to effectively manage the overall risk associated with the projects.

Cloud Project Portfolio Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cloud project portfolio management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cloud Project Portfolio Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud project portfolio management market size, cloud project portfolio management market drivers and trends and cloud project portfolio management market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Global Market Report 2024

report/cloud-artificial-intelligence-ai-solutions-global-market-report

Cloud Automation Global Market Report 2024

report/cloud-automation-global-market-report

Cloud Based Contact Center Global Market Report 2024

report/cloud-based-contact-center-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.