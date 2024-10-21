Purpose Investments Inc. Announces October 2024 Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of October 2024 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”). The ex-distribution date for all Open-End Funds is October 29, 2024. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is October 31, 2024.

Open-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units APLY $0.1667 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF Series BNC $0.12251 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF Units BND $0.0840 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units BRKY $0.1000 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Units BTCY $0.05250 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B $0.0605 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF USD Units BTCY.U US $0.0510 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF Units CROP $0.0875 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF USD Units CROP.U US $0.0975 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Units ETHY $0.0380 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B $0.0470 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US $0.0370 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - ETF Units FLX $0.0461 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units FLX.B $0.0551 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units FLX.U US $0.0385 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class - ETF Units IGB $0.08601 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units MSFY $0.1000 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series PAYF $0.13751 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $0.05901 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $0.10501 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDIV $0.09501 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund - ETF Series PHR $0.07201 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF Series PID $0.0780 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $0.08301 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund - ETF Units PINC $0.0840 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF Series PRP $0.06001 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series PYF $0.11001 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Series PYF.B $0.12301 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Series PYF.U US $0.12001 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF Series RDE $0.08751 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund - ETF Units REM $0.0950 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund - ETF Units RPS $0.0950 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund - ETF Series RPU $0.0940 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $0.0940 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund - ETF Units SYLD $0.0970 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF- ETF Units YAMZ $0.3500 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YGOG $0.2000 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YNVD $0.7500 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YTSL $0.3000 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Big Banc Split Corp – Class A BNK $ 0.12001 10/31/2024 11/15/2024 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $ 0.07001 10/31/2024 11/15/2024 Monthly





Estimated October 2024 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund

The October 2024 distribution rates for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Estimated Distribution per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNU.U US $0.4479 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNY $0.3910 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund - ETF Units PSA $0.1852 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund - ETF Units PSU.U US $0.4275 10/29/2024 11/04/2024 Monthly





Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about October 28, 2024, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be October 29, 2024.

(1) Dividend is designated as an“eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. (2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $21 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.