Uber Health Partners With Nationsbenefits To Unlock Rides And Grocery Benefits For Millions

SAN FRANCISCO and PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Health and NationsBenefits today announced a partnership to enable millions of NationsBenefits members to use their flex cards for rides on Uber and same-day delivery of grocery items on Uber Eats. The partnership unlocks seamless and convenient access to these two ancillary benefits for millions of NationsBenefits members. The two companies will also work together to enable members to shop directly for groceries on the Uber Eats app through the Nations Marketplace in the future, creating an even more holistic member experience.

The Uber Health and NationsBenefits partnership provides a seamless experience-from booking to paying-making it easy for older adults to fully utilize their entitlements and empowering them to prioritize their health and well-being. This is key because social determinants of health, including transportation and nutrition, play an important role in determining overall health outcomes. According to recent CDC data, 5.7% of adults -an estimated 14 million people-lacked reliable transportation for daily living in the past 12 months, while poor nutrition is a leading cause of illness in the United States. For older adults, many of whom live alone and have health issues like heart disease and arthritis , these obstacles prove even more challenging.

High-quality ancillary benefits such as transportation for health-related social needs and grocery delivery can help plug the gaps and improve health outcomes, but they can be challenging to navigate.

“Our partnership with NationsBenefits makes accessing and using existing ancillary benefits easy and convenient, as we continue to unlock flex cards on our platform to reach even more people and boost their overall access to care through rides and grocery delivery,” said Zachary Clark, Global Head of Uber Health.“This is another major step forward in making benefits simpler at scale, especially for Medicare Advantage members.”

“Uber Health enables us to deliver high-value benefits to our members and help them have a great experience every step of the way,” said Michael Parker, Co-CEO at NationsBenefits.“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding access for our members and empowering them to lead healthier lives.”

The partnership, along with innovation in tech, will also soon allow members to see their flex card balance directly in the Uber app; add their personal payment method to the app to experience easy checkout with both covered and personal items in the same shopping cart; and shop directly for groceries on the NationsBenefits marketplace. In addition, health plans will be able to configure transportation access to help them get to the grocery store and medical appointments.

Uber Health will continue expanding its health benefits card access through 2025. Medicare Advantage members should check with their health plans to learn more about eligibility for certain benefits. To learn more, click here .

About Uber Health

We believe in a world where engaging with your healthcare is simple and convenient. Built on Uber's expertise, scale and reliability, Uber Health delivers an expansive platform that makes ancillary healthcare benefits - spanning transportation, prescription delivery and grocery delivery - easy to understand and even easier to use. Today, over 4000 healthcare organizations use Uber Health to streamline care coordination, improve the patient experience and drive better health outcomes.

About NationsBenefits

NationsBenefits® is a leading provider of supplemental benefits, fintech solutions, and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to deliver innovative healthcare solutions, data analytics for gap closure, and fintech services designed to drive growth, reduce costs, and enhance member satisfaction. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits enables health plans to offer impactful supplemental benefits that optimize member experiences and promote immediate health outcomes. This approach simplifies decision-making processes and expands access to benefit solutions, ultimately aiming to improve the quality of life of health plan members. For more information, visit NationsBenefits.com .

Uber Health Media Contact

