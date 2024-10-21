Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged To Contact Hagens Berman Before Oct. 29, 2024 In Securities Class Action

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hardware Super Micro (SCMI) continues to face challenges amid allegations of impropriety. In addition to the ongoing investigation, the company is now the subject of another class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors alleging an expansive class period.

Expanded Class Period: Feb. 2, 2021 – Sept. 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline for All Class Actions: Oct. 29, 2024

The New Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Securities Class Action:

The new complaint alleges that the company and certain of its officers misled investors during a period spanning from February 2, 2021, to September 25, 2024. The suit, filed in the Northern District of California, seeks to represent all individuals or entities who purchased or acquired Super Micro securities during this time.

The lawsuit is related to several other similar actions previously filed against Super Micro, expanding upon the allegations and extending the class period. The complaint alleges that Super Micro made materially false and misleading statements regarding its financial performance, internal controls, and related party transactions.

Defendants' façade began to crack on August 27, 2024, when investment firm Hindenburg Research published a report that provided credible evidence of“glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and export control failures, and customer issues” at Super Micro.

The next day, on August 28, 2024, Super Micro announced that it would delay the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K to assess the“design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting.”

Finally, on September 26, 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) had initiated an investigation into Super Micro. The investigation reportedly focused on allegations made by a whistleblower and former employee, who accused the company of accounting violations.

Law firm Hagens Berman has announced it is investigating Super Micro Computer, Inc. following allegations of financial misconduct. The firm's partner leading the probe, Reed Kathrein, stated that the claims raised in the litigation "raise significant concerns about Super Micro's financial reporting and internal controls."

