Ethiopia Backs Somaliland’S Diplomatic Push With Embassy Land Grant

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Somaliland took a significant step towards international recognition by laying the foundation stone for its embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



The ceremony, held on October 16, 2024, marked a crucial moment in the region's complex landscape. Dr. Essa Kayd, Somaliland's of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the event.



The Ethiopian generously donated the land for the embassy, demonstrating its support for Somaliland. This gesture highlighted the growing ties between the two nations.



The foundation stone bore an inscription commemorating the occasion and mentioning Somaliland's President Muuse Bihi Abdi. Somaliland has been seeking international recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.



Despite functioning as a de facto independent state, it lacks widespread global acknowledgment. The embassy project represents a tangible step towards establishing Somaliland 's diplomatic presence on the world stage.







The ceremony follows a controversial agreement signed between Somaliland and Ethiopia on January 1, 2024. This deal allows Ethiopia to lease 20 kilometers of Somaliland's coastline for 50 years.



In exchange, Ethiopia might recognize Somaliland as an independent nation, potentially becoming the first country to do so. However, this agreement has sparked tensions in the region.

Somalia's Response to the Ethiopia Agreement

Somalia's federal government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, strongly opposes the deal. They view it as a violation of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



In response, Somalia has taken several retaliatory measures against Ethiopia. These actions include nullifying the agreement through legislation and ordering the expulsion of Ethiopia's Ambassador to Somalia.



Somalia has also announced plans to close Ethiopian consulates in Hargeisa and Garowe within a week. These moves have significantly strained relations between Somalia and Ethiopia.



The international community has largely sided with Somalia in this dispute. Countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, China, and Turkey have urged Ethiopia to reconsider the deal.



In addition, they reaffirm their support for Somalia's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The linguistic diversity of the region adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

Linguistic and Diplomatic Dynamics

Somaliland uses Somali and Arabic as official languages, with English in some official capacities. Ethiopia has over 80 languages, with Amharic as the federal working language. Somalia's official languages are Somali and Arabic.



This diplomatic tension has potential consequences for regional security and economic cooperation. Somalia has threatened to expel Ethiopian troops involved in fighting al-Shabaab, which could impact ongoing counterterrorism efforts.



The Berbera corridor, linking Ethiopia to Somaliland's port, remains a crucial economic lifeline for Ethiopia. The situation has drawn the attention of international actors.



The CIA director, William Burns, visited Mogadishu to discuss regional security cooperation. This highlights the global significance of the unfolding events in the Horn of Africa.



As Somaliland continues its quest for recognition, the embassy foundation in Addis Ababa represents a bold move. It underscores the complex nature of politics in the region.



The ongoing situation will likely have far-reaching implications for regional stability and the balance of power. The coming months will be crucial in determining the outcome of this diplomatic gambit.



Observers will closely watch how Somalia, Ethiopia, and the international community respond to Somaliland's latest move. The embassy project stands as a symbol of Somaliland's determination to gain recognition on the global stage.

