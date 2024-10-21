WNBA Players Opt Out Of Contract In Push For Higher Compensation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- After a fierce battle between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx for the WNBA title, another fight is brewing in women's professional basketball.

The league's players voted to opt out of their collective bargaining agreement three years before its expiration in a push for a more lucrative deal, according to people familiar with the process.

The Women's National Players Association opting out won't impact next season. If the two sides reach a new accord, it will go into effect in 2026. If they can't reach one, a lockout might occur that season.

The WNBA has experienced a surge in ratings and attendance, while also recently signing a media deal worth six times its previous one. The union said it has a handful of priorities for negotiations, including getting a cut of revenue, higher salaries and improving benefits for retirees and pregnancy.

“The alignment with salary and compensation is off,” Terri Carmichael Jackson, the WNBPA's executive director, said in an interview. The current CBA, which was signed in 2020, doubled the maximum salary to about $242,000 this season.“So we have to increase salaries, and I'm not sure doubling is going to be enough this time. I'm not sure that's an accurate reflection of the value of our players.”

The WNBA declined to comment on the players opting out and instead sent comments WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert made when she was previously asked about the possibility of this move.



“This is going to be an opportunity to listen to one another and take this league to the next level for generations to come,” Engelbert said at press conference during the Finals, which the Liberty won on Sunday. She also said the WNBA has been planning for such a scenario.

Attendance Booms

The WNBA is fresh off its biggest season yet. Attendance jumped 48% from a year ago, according to the league. Merchandise sales from its online store and flagship location in New York skyrocketed about seven-fold from 2023.

The increased interest helped the league negotiate a new media deal worth $2.2 billion over 11 years. It's included within the NBA's new agreement that is valued at $76 billion over the same timespan.



The league is also on the cusp of adding four teams. The Golden State Valkyries will debut next year, and teams in Toronto and Portland will play in 2026. The WNBA is currently scouting locations for 16th team.

But with CBA negotiations set to begin soon, there is a possibility that the union and the league don't come to terms. The NFL, NBA and MLB have all had work stoppages over the past 15 years. The WNBPA's Jackson said the union is prepared to do the same.



This is about“staying committed to negotiating as long as it takes to get what you're fighting for,” Jackson said.



