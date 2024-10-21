EU Welcomes Results Of Constitutional Referendum In Moldova

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) welcomed the results of the constitutional in Moldova where "the Moldovan people expressed their desire to anchor their future in the European Union."

The EU said in a statement on Monday that it will closely follow developments during the second round of the presidential election on 3 November and in the run up to the parliamentary in 2025.

The first round of the presidential elections and a constitutional referendum on Moldova's EU accession were held on 20 October. According to the preliminary findings and conclusions of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) International Election Observation Mission, both voting processes were "well-managed".

Contestants campaigned freely "in an environment characterized by concerns over illicit foreign interference and active disinformation efforts".

The EU noted the declarations from law enforcement authorities, international actors and civil society who have proclaimed that Moldova is "the target of an ongoing 'hybrid war' directed from abroad that include various forms of manipulative interference to destabilize the country, illicit financing of political actors, disinformation campaigns, and cyberattacks".

The EU accused "Russia and its proxies" of "actively" trying to undermine the democratic and voting process in Moldova. It commended the Moldovan authorities for successfully organizing the election and constitutional referendum.

The EU reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting Moldova's democratic development, reforms and economic growth, as well as strengthening Moldova's resilience, in particular on its path towards the European Union stressing that it shares "a common future" with Moldova. (end)

arn







MENAFN21102024000071011013ID1108803987