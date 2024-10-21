Russians Attack Civilian With Drone In Kherson
10/21/2024 3:08:05 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, the Russian military attacked a civilian with a drone, he suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his hip.
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .
“At about eight o'clock in the evening, Russian military attacked a civilian with a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. At the time of the attack, the 48-year-old man was on the street. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his thigh,” the statement said.
The victim was hospitalized for medical care.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kherson region, the Russian military attacked a civilian car in the village of Novorontsovka with a drone, injuring two people, and the enemy also wounded a resident of Mykilske village with a drone.
