Russians Attack Civilian With Drone In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, the Russian military attacked a civilian with a drone, he suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his hip.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .

“At about eight o'clock in the evening, Russian military attacked a civilian with a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. At the time of the attack, the 48-year-old man was on the street. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his thigh,” the statement said.

Enemy attackedregion 10 times a day with artillery, drones

The victim was hospitalized for medical care.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kherson region, the Russian military attacked a civilian car in the village of Novorontsovka with a drone, injuring two people, and the enemy also wounded a resident of Mykilske village with a drone.