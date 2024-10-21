Resumption Of Russian Attacks On Ukrainian Ports Has Led To 6% Increase In Wheat Prices - UN Security Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN has noted a rise in grain prices on world markets due to renewed Russian on Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent in New York, this was stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council by Assistant Secretary-General for European, Central Asian, and North and South American Affairs Miroslav Jenča.

“In recent weeks, we have witnessed renewed Russian attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ,” he said, noting that since September 1, six civilian vessels and grain infrastructure in the ports have been damaged by shelling.

As a result, wheat prices rose by more than 6% between September 1 and October 14. The cost of insurance for Ukrainian exporters has also risen,“which has had a negative impact on the Ukrainian agricultural sector,” Jenča added.

According to him, the safety and sustainability of agricultural exports through the Black Sea remain critical to global food security.

Jenča also emphasized that“Russia's systematic attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have become one of the defining and hideous features of this war.”

The widespread destruction and disruption of electricity and water supplies across the country is likely to worsen the living conditions of millions of Ukrainians during the third winter of this war, the Assistant Secretary General said.

He drew attention to reports of torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war, which“raises serious concerns.” 97% of Ukrainian prisoners interviewed by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights since March 2023 have reported torture or ill-treatment during their captivity. 68% reported sexual violence.

Jenča reminded that“next month will mark 1,000 days since the beginning of this devastating war, which continues to cause deep human suffering, threatens regional stability and exacerbates global divisions.”

As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, the UN Security Council met to discuss the situation in Ukraine related to the Russian war.