Russia Can't Continue Aggression In Ukraine Without External Help - US

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moscow is no longer able to continue the war against Ukraine without external assistance from North Korea, Iran and China.

This belief was expressed on Monday at a meeting of the UN Security Council by Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN Robert Wood, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The US representative said that they knew Russia was suffering extraordinary losses on the battlefield due to the bravery and effectiveness of the Ukrainian military .

In this regard, he recalled reports of North Korean being deployed to Russia.

Thus, Wood continued,“Russia cannot continue its aggression without help.” And this, he said, means that“the war will end if Iran and the DPRK stop providing military assistance, as well as if China stops supplying dual-use goods and components.

The diplomat emphasized that Russia's partnerships with the DPRK, Iran, and China increase threats to peace and security beyond Ukraine. And this applies not only to Europe, but also to the Indo-Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa.

As Ukrinform has reported, the United States, together with its allies and partners, is studying reports of a possible deployment of North Korean troops to Russia for the purpose of their potential involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.