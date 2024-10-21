Corsha Named A Winner In 2024 SINET16 Innovator Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Identity Provider for Machines selected from 230 applicants in 13 countries

SINET , an organization with the mission to accelerate Cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships, announced today the winners of its annual SINET16 Innovator Award. These 16 emerging companies, including Corsha, are identified as the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

Winners were selected from a pool of 230 applications from 13 countries this year, all companies with under $15 million in revenue. This award was free to apply, free to win, and all about innovation. Applications are evaluated in a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee composed of 103 security professionals including leading CISOs, risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

"I'm so excited for this recognition and proud of Team Corsha for its relentless commitment to innovating for our customers! Our mission at Corsha is to empower enterprises to securely connect, move data, and automate with confidence from anywhere to anywhere," said Anusha Iyer, Corsha CEO & Founder. "Our approach allows organizations to move beyond the blind spots of static secrets, providing full visibility, analytics, MFA, and control over automated API traffic. Thank you to SINET and the entire judging panel for this incredible honor and congrats to all of the winners."

SINET is dedicated to introducing leading innovators into the Cybersecurity industry and accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, and investors.

SINET16 Innovators will have video presentations promoted within the trusted SINETConnect community of buyers and investors.

"SINET is a purpose-driven community whose mission is to advance innovation to defeat Cybersecurity threats. In support of this calling, I am proud to congratulate this year's class of SINET16 winners. SINET is known as a nexus for early stage and emerging growth companies that connects buyers, sellers and investors. We are honored to play a role in accelerating innovation in a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their goal to protect our critical infrastructures and national security interests."

About Corsha

Corsha is an Identity Provider for Machines that builds dynamic identities for trusted machines and brings innovation like automated, single-use MFA credentials to APIs. This ensures automated communication across clouds, data centers, or shop floors is pinned to only trusted machines and helps organizations move past outdated, costly secrets management and reimagine identity and access for machines.

Whether it is across hybrid cloud infrastructure, data centers, or even manufacturing shop floors, Corsha reimagines machine identity to keep pace with the scale of data and automation needed today. We ensure automated communication from anywhere to anywhere is pinned to only trusted microservices, workloads, server, controllers, and more. The use of API keys, token, and certificates for authentication is a weak proxy for machine identity today, proving to be costly, risky, and incomplete. Corsha's Identity Provider helps an organization move past these outdated secrets management approaches and unlock secure connectivity and data movement at scale.



