Firepoint Energy Developing Western Pennsylvania Pilot Site For Lithium Extraction, Synthetic Fuel Production

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Firepoint Inc, a Wyoming C-Corp startup with a principal office in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, announces that the company has entered into a letter of intent to lease 100 acres in Indiana County, Pennsylvania in order to develop a pilot site for lithium extraction, synthetic jet creation, and the elimination of a four-million-ton waste coal pile.

As a developer of waste-coal-to-energy, Firepoint Energy intends to redevelop the site located in Tunnelton in Conemaugh Township to extract lithium, salt, and other minerals from the brine water emitted by natural gas wells. This site could produce two tons of lithium annually.

Firepoint Energy's processes will add direct lithium extraction equipment and other devices to the equipment already present at the Tunnelton location to ensure any effluents released into the Conemaugh River will meet or exceed water standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Environmental Protection.

“We will be adding electrolysis equipment on-site to assist in the separation of the minerals from the wastewater, in addition to reverse osmosis treatment equipment to scrub any additional minerals, or any type of hazardous minerals from the water,” said Firepoint Energy CEO Bill Smith.

Firepoint Energy also plans to use the plasma gasification process that it helped to develop to convert the site's four million tons of waste coal into synthetic jet fuel, electrical energy, and green hydrogen. The very same plasma gasification process will enable the extraction of rare earth minerals from the waste coal, along with critical minerals such as alumina, cerium, cobalt, nickel, lithium, and neodymium.

In addition, the acid mine drainage (AMD) at the Tunnelton site - and at every other location overseen by Firepoint Energy - will be funneled through plasma gasifiers for conversion into hydrogen, which will increase the hydrogen content of the company's synthetic aviation fuel (SAF).

Smith noted that Firepoint Energy's plans to contribute to the development of a local hydrogen hub that can contribute to the energy needs of power plants and metal sintering processes has attracted attention from several policymakers in Pennsylvania, and elsewhere in the United States.

“The interest shown toward our company and its processes goes all the way up to the Pennsylvania Governor's office,” explained Smith.“Many states are interested in seeing their waste coal cleared away and converted into rare earth minerals and renewable fuels. Once we achieve a solid footing in Pennsylvania, we hope to branch into Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and eventually as far south as Texas.”

Anyone seeking more information or looking to partner with Firepoint Energy is encouraged to call or fill out the contact form at

About the Company:

Firepoint Energy is a newly founded startup seeking to capitalize on the rare earth elements located in Pennsylvania and other states with long traditions and histories in the commercial mining industry. The Firepoint Energy team has been involved in the plasma gasification industry for several years, and they now seek to use that technology and others to harvest the billions of dollars' worth of rare earths elements presently lying unused on the ground.

Simultaneous to this, they hope to create renewable energy sources as a byproduct of their rare earth recovery operations, while purifying the environment in the process. We have a long history of working with alternative energy technologies.

