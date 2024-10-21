Dr. Jay Grossman, L.A.'S Premier Dentist, Sounds The Alarm: Your Morning Routine Could Be The Key To Cancer Prevention

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recent research reveals an alarming trend: Gen X and millennial Americans face a heightened risk of developing various cancers compared to older generations. But could the secret to prevention lie in something as simple as your toothbrush? Dr. Jay Grossman , L.A.'s premier dentist, believes it just might.

According to the New York Post , an encouraging new study suggests that performing the bare minimum of daily oral care-regularly brushing and flossing-could drastically reduce the risk of head and neck cancers (HNCs). These cancers, which include malignancies of the oral and nasal cavities, pharynx, larynx, salivary glands, and thyroid, account for nearly 3% of cancer diagnoses in the U.S. and more than 1.5% of cancer deaths.

"Taking care of your teeth isn't just about preventing cavities anymore; it's a potentially lifesaving habit," says Dr. Grossman. "Oral hygiene has long been linked to overall health, but this new evidence is a game changer in the fight against cancer."

With the heightened risks facing younger generations, this study offers a simple, proactive step for everyone to help mitigate the danger. Dr. Grossman encourages patients and the public to prioritize their oral health for a brighter smile and a healthier future.

Concierge Dentistry is committed to delivering exceptional care with compassion. For 35 years, the practice has made a significant impact in the community, providing over $10 million in pro bono dental services to more than 125,000 unhoused veterans, survivors of domestic violence, and foster children. Their state-of-the-art, concierge-style dental office ensures a focus on patients' time while offering world-class dental care.

Dr. Jay Grossman, the founder of Concierge Dentistry, holds active professorships at both UCLA and NYU and serves as Chief Dental Officer for Grind Oral Care. A former Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Dr. Grossman founded Homeless Not Toothless in 1992, a non-profit organization he continues to support with unwavering dedication.

