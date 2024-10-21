Cyclopentanone Market Size Set To Hit USD 180.4 Million By 2031, Expanding At A 3.6% CAGR: Exclusive Report By Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utilization in fine chemical synthesis processes for the production of specialty chemicals and intermediates drives growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, , Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cyclopentanone market (사이클로펜타논 시장) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for cyclopentanone is estimated to reach US$ 180.4 million by the end of 2031 . Cyclopentanone finds use as a solvent and chemical intermediate in aerospace and defense sectors, particularly in the production of specialty coatings and composite materials for aircraft and military equipment.

The demand for high-purity cyclopentanone in the electronics industry is on the rise. It is used in the production of photoresists and as a solvent in semiconductor manufacturing processes, driven by the growing demand for consumer electronics and advanced semiconductor devices. Cyclopentanone serves as a precursor in the synthesis of polymer additives such as stabilizers and antioxidants.

Download Sample PDF Brochure:

With increasing demand for polymer materials in various industries, including automotive and construction, the demand for cyclopentanone in this application segment is expected to grow steadily. Cyclopentanone is utilized in the formulation of specialty adhesives and sealants due to its excellent solvent properties and compatibility with various polymers. The expanding construction and automotive industries are driving the demand for such adhesives and sealants, fueling market growth.









Key Findings of the Market Report



The purity segment of greater than 99% leads the cyclopentanone market due to its superior quality and suitability for various applications.

Pharmaceutical grade cyclopentanone emerges as the leading segment in the market due to its high purity and stringent quality standards. The chemical intermediate application segment emerges as the leading force in the cyclopentanone market due to its versatile industrial applications.

Cyclopentanone Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Growing usage in drug synthesis, especially for antidepressants and anticonvulsants, drives market growth.

Rising need for herbicides and insecticides boosts demand for cyclopentanone.

Adoption of eco-friendly manufacturing methods and raw materials supports market growth.

Innovations in production processes and purification techniques enhance efficiency and product quality. Utilization in fragrance formulations and flavoring agents expands market opportunities in the cosmetics and food sectors.

Global Cyclopentanone Market: Regional Profile



In North America, robust demand from the pharmaceutical and agrochemical sectors drives market growth. Key players like BASF SE and Eastman Chemical Company dominate, leveraging advanced manufacturing capabilities and strong R&D investments. Regulatory support for innovation and stringent quality standards further bolster market expansion in this region.

Europe boasts a mature cyclopentanone market, led by companies such as Merck KGaA and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. The region prioritizes sustainability and environmental stewardship, driving adoption of eco-friendly production methods and stringent regulatory compliance. Strong focus on research and development fosters product innovation and differentiation in this competitive landscape. In the Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization and growing chemical manufacturing sectors propel market demand. Companies like Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. and Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. capitalize on increasing consumption across diverse end-use industries, supported by favorable government policies and investment in infrastructure. Rising population and urbanization fuel demand for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals, positioning the Asia Pacific as a key growth market in the global cyclopentanone industry.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure:

Cyclopentanone Market: Competitive Landscape

The cyclopentanone market presents a competitive landscape driven by factors such as increasing demand from end-use industries like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and flavors and fragrances. Key players like BASF SE, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and Merck KGaA dominate with extensive product portfolios and global distribution networks. Emerging contenders focus on product innovation and strategic collaborations to gain market share.

Stringent regulatory standards and sustainability initiatives shape competition, with companies investing in eco-friendly production methods and adhering to environmental regulations to maintain market competitiveness in this dynamic and evolving sector.

Some prominent players are as follows:



BASF SE

Solvay

Zeon Europe GmbH

Caffaro Industries

Freesia Chemicals

Haihang Industry

Matrix Fine Chemicals GmbH

Eurisotop

Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.

Shandong Green Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

SRL Pvt. Ltd. The Good Scents Company

Product Portfolio



Caffaro Industries is a leading provider of specialty chemicals, offering a diverse portfolio of high-quality products for various industries. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Caffaro Industries delivers reliable solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its global clientele. Freesia Chemicals specializes in the production of fine chemicals and intermediates for pharmaceutical and agrochemical sectors. Committed to excellence and safety, Freesia Chemicals offers premium-quality products and customized solutions to support the success of its customers worldwide.

Cyclopentanone Market: Key Segments

By Purity



Up to 99% Greater than 99%

By Grade



Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Industrial Grade

By Application



Chemical Intermediate

Solvent

Insecticide

Aroma Ingredient Others

By End Use



Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Rubber

Electronics

Agriculture Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Chemicals and Materials-



3D Printing Materials Market : The global 3D printing materials market (3D 프린팅 소재 시장) was worth US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach value of US$ 10.1 Bn by 2031 . The global industry is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. Lubricant Additives Market : The global lubricant additives market (윤활유 첨가제 시장) is estimated to sluggishly surge at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for lubricant additives is estimated to reach US$ 22.7 billion by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube