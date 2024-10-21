Israeli Forces Bomb Rafah, Jabalia, Murder Many Civilians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) targeted and bombed central and northern Rafah City, and a school sheltering displaced civilians in Jabalia today, murdering 18 Palestinians and injuring many others.

Wafa news agency reported local sources as saying that the IOF bombed the areas of Shaboura, Khirbet Al-Adas and Urayba in the center and north of Rafah city, murdering five Palestinians and injuring several others.

The IOF also bombed the UNRWA's Kreizem school, which houses displaced civilians, in the vicinity of Abu Rashid Pool in Jabalia camp, after having targeted civilians walking out of the school, slaughtering seven Palestinians and injuring dozens of others, Wafa added.

Eyewitnesses told Wafa that the IOF targeted and bombed a group of citizens while they were filling water in Jabalia Al-Balad, murdering six Palestinians and injuring several others.

The Israeli occupation continues committing genocide against Palestinians in all the governorates of the Gaza Strip for the 381st day, during which they slaughtered at least 42,603 Palestinians and injured at least 99,795 others, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble.



WHO to evacuate 1,000 Gazan women, children for urgent medical care Occupation rejects urgent request to evacuate those trapped under rubble in Northern Gaza: UNRWA

