Palestinian Resistance Continues: Hamas Launches Deadly Attacks At Israeli Forces

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, reported that its fighters ambushed an Israeli engineering force west of Jabalia camp, north of Gaza City. The ambush targeted a convoy consisting of a tank, an armoured personnel carrier, and two D9 bulldozers loaded with highly destructive explosives.

In a statement on Monday, the Brigades detailed that their fighters used a“Yassin 105” shell to target the first bulldozer and a“Shawaz” explosive device for the second. The resulting explosions destroyed the and the explosives they carried, causing casualties among the Israeli forces.

Additionally, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that their fighters detonated a pre-planted“Thaqib” explosive device in an Israeli military vehicle near Al-Fawz Mosque in the Al-Saftawi area, west of Jabalia camp.

In light of the massacres in the past hours, the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 42,603 ​​dead and 99,795 injured since 7 October 2023.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that Israel rejected an urgent request submitted by the agency to evacuate those trapped under the rubble, as a result of the genocide being committed in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to statements made by Enas Hamdan, the media officer at UNRWA,“the military attack in northern Gaza is cutting people off from access to the necessities necessary for their survival, including water.”

At the same time, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights warned on Monday of the complete collapse of hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, and their going out of service during the most difficult and harshest emergency times with the continuation and intensification of the Israeli military attack for the seventeenth consecutive day in the governorate, accusing the occupation forces of deliberately bombing the upper floors of Al-Awda and Indonesian hospitals, targeting them and besieging patients and medical staff in them two days ago.

On the negotiations front, the head of the Israeli General Security Service (Shabak) Ronen Bar visited Egypt on Sunday and met with the new head of Egyptian general intelligence, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, according to what the Hebrew website Walla reported from an unnamed source familiar with the details. The website explained that this was Rashad's first meeting with an Israeli official.

The meeting took place less than a week after Rashad assumed his position, and against the backdrop of the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and attempts to resume negotiations on a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire in Gaza. The source stated that Bar spoke with Rashad about the opportunity that had been presented again, from his point of view, to resume negotiations, stressing that“Egypt has an important role in this effort.”

In the same context, the Israeli army reported that 123 soldiers were injured on the Lebanese and Gaza fronts since Saturday evening, including 18 on the Gaza front.

On the Lebanese front, the Israeli occupation army continued its aggression for the 29th consecutive day, leaving behind more dead and wounded, while it resumed intensively bombing the southern suburbs of Beirut, in the most violent raids on the capital in a week.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that the number of raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut reached 11, including a raid on the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Foundation branch near Rafik Hariri International Airport.

This comes after the spokesman for the Israeli occupation army announced, on Sunday evening, targeting the sites of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Foundation, saying that the institution is the financier of Hezbollah in Lebanon. In parallel, Israeli Security Minister Yoav Galant said, on Sunday, that the army is intensifying its bombing of Hezbollah sites in villages in southern Lebanon along the border.

In the meantime, the battles continue violently in the border villages, where the National News Agency reported that violent clashes are taking place between the resistance elements and the Israeli enemy, which is trying to advance on the ground on the axis of Aita Al-Shaab, Al-Qawzah, and Ramyeh, and the Israeli enemy forces are shelling Aita al-Shaab and Ramyeh with heavy artillery shells.



