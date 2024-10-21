Egyptian FM, Qatari International Cooperation Minister, Discuss Cooperation, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with Qatar's State Minister for International Cooperation, Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater, on Monday, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for cooperation in various sectors.

The two ministers reviewed the progress in relations between the two countries, with Abdelatty expressing appreciation for Qatar's interest in exploring opportunities in Egypt, particularly in energy, telecommunications, and food industries, and in various Egyptian regions. He highlighted the importance of building upon the achievements of the fifth session of the joint committee, which was held in Doha in March 2024, and stressed Egypt's commitment to holding regular consultations between the two countries.

Abdelatty also discussed potential collaboration between the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development and the Qatar Fund for Development in Africa, highlighting opportunities for joint efforts to support development projects across the continent.

The two ministers also addressed the situation in Gaza, reviewing efforts to reach a ceasefire and exchange prisoners and hostages following recent fighting between Israel and Hamas. Both reiterated their strong support for a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Abdelatty praised Qatar's ongoing support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). He noted that the halting of humanitarian aid flows through the Rafah crossing is a result of Israel's military control of the Palestinian side of the crossing, preventing humanitarian aid organisations and UN agencies from operating efficiently.

Turning to Lebanon, Abdelatty emphasised Egypt's commitment to the security and sovereignty of the country, firmly rejecting the ongoing Israeli attacks. He highlighted the seriousness of the growing refugee crisis in Lebanon and the importance of joint efforts to address and contain the crisis, including through increased humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people.



