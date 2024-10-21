Spectra7 Microsystems To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XVII On October 29 In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF ) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for broadband connectivity markets, such as AI networks, hyperscale data centers, and AR/VR, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVII investor to be held October 28-30, 2024 in Los Angeles. As part of the conference, the Company will conduct a group presentation at 3:30 pm Pacific Time on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. To join the presentation online, please visit the webcast link available at

.

Additionally, Dave Mier, Chief Financial Officer, and John Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer, will host investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Investors attending the conference in person may request meetings with Spectra7 through LD Micro's meeting portal or Spectra7's IR contact, [email protected] . Qualified investors who would like to attend the conference should contact [email protected].

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

M: 214-597-8200

SOURCE Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

