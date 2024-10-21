(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Thoughtworks Holding, (“Thoughtworks”) (NASDAQ: TWKS) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On August 5, 2024, Thoughtworks announced that it had agreed to be acquired by affiliates of private firm Apax Partners LLP at a price of $4.40 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Thoughtworks' current stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Thoughtworks' executive officers and/or directors violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at just $4.40 per share. Notably, immediately prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction, numerous stock analysts were maintaining price targets for TWKS shares at or above $6.00 per share , which is 45% higher than the buyout price that has been agreed to by the company's representatives.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.