(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global 5-axis CNC Machining Centers Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 792.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.09%

during the forecast period. Self-optimized machine cutting

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

reduction of changeover time for 5-axis CNC machines . However,

highly capital-intensive market

poses a challenge - Key market players include DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., FANUC Corp., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, GF Machining Solutions AG, GROB WERKE GmbH and Co. KG, Haas Automation Inc., Hardinge Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., JTEKT Corp., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Makino Inc., Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp, SCM GROUP Spa, Siemens AG, Starrag Group, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5-axis CNC machining centers market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Automotive, Aerospace, Metal fabrication, and Others), Product (Vertical 5-axis CNC machining centers and Horizontal 5-axis CNC machining centers), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled DMG MORI Co. Ltd., Doosan Corp., FANUC Corp., Gebr. Heller Maschinenfabrik GmbH, GF Machining Solutions AG, GROB WERKE GmbH and Co. KG, Haas Automation Inc., Hardinge Inc., Hurco Companies Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., JTEKT Corp., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Makino Inc., Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okuma Corp, SCM GROUP Spa, Siemens AG, Starrag Group, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on reducing changeover times to enhance productivity. Parallel operation, where semi-finished products are prepared in different working areas during the machining process, is a trend that helps minimize idle time. Additionally, auto-selection of working areas, which aligns tools with the next workpiece, is another method employed to streamline the changeover process. These advancements are expected to boost the adoption of 5-axis CNC machines in various industries, contributing to the market's expansion during the forecast period.



Five-axis CNC machining centers are trending in advanced manufacturing solutions due to their precision, adaptability, and ability to produce complex parts with ease. These systems offer industrial operations the capability to machine complex geometries, reducing setup times and cycle times. The integration of linear axes and rotating axes enables multi-sided machining, benefiting industries like aerospace , defense, medical, and petroleum. Precision is key in industries producing high-precision components, and five-axis CNC machining centers deliver with minimal changeover time and real-time monitoring. Subtractive processes, such as milling and turning, are optimized through toolpath optimization and CNC programming. Specialized training for operators ensures efficient manufacturing processes. Hybrid manufacturing combines five-axis technology with vertical and horizontal machining centers, improving manufacturing efficiency and reducing labor safety concerns. Advanced machining systems cater to industries like aerospace and defense, producing lightweight structures with complex geometries. Smart instruments, cutting parameters, and multifaceted tools further enhance the capabilities of five-axis CNC machining centers. Manufacturing processes are streamlined, resulting in improved quality, shorter cycle times, and efficient material handling.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!



The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is a significant investment for manufacturers due to the high cost correlation with raw materials, which account for approximately 48% of the overall manufacturing expense. Raw material price fluctuations necessitate frequent adjustments to pricing strategies, adding to the financial burden. Additionally, workforce training and consultant hiring contribute to increased costs. Frequent technology obsolescence, leading to the adoption of new machinery like 6-axis CNC, necessitates continuous research and development expenditures. Despite these challenges, the 5-axis CNC machining centers market remains crucial for manufacturing industries, offering precision and versatility in production processes. The 5-axis CNC machining centers market faces several challenges in various industries. Specialized training is required for operators to effectively use these advanced manufacturing solutions. Complex geometries demand precise tool movement and real-time monitoring for optimal manufacturing processes. Aerospace and defense, automotive , and medical sectors require lightweight structures, which call for manufacturing efficiency and improved quality. Vertical and horizontal machining centers must cater to diverse manufacturing processes, from aerospace and petroleum to metal fabrication. Cycle time and material handling are critical factors, as is ensuring labor safety. Advanced manufacturing solutions, such as industrial robots, can help streamline production processes. Changeover time, cutting parameters, and smart instruments are essential for maintaining high-quality output. Multifaceted tools and 5-axis technology enable complex part production. The defense sector, commercial aviation, military systems, electric vehicles, general machinery, precision engineering, transport machinery, and construction machinery all rely on these capabilities for their manufacturing needs.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This 5-axis cnc machining centers market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Automotive

1.2 Aerospace

1.3 Metal fabrication 1.4 Others



2.1 Vertical 5-axis CNC machining centers 2.2 Horizontal 5-axis CNC machining centers



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Automotive-

The global automotive industry is experiencing significant changes due to regulatory framework updates, technological advancements, and evolving customer preferences. OEMs are responding to these shifts by introducing new vehicle categories, such as micro-SUVs and mid-size pickup trucks, to cater to diverse customer segments. Simultaneously, regulatory bodies are imposing stricter emission regulations and fuel efficiency standards, compelling automakers to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies. Among these, 5-axis CNC machining centers have gained popularity due to their ability to produce high-precision automotive parts cost-effectively. This trend is particularly prominent in the automotive sector, where productivity and product quality are paramount. While 3-axis machining remains prevalent, 5-axis CNC systems are increasingly preferred for turning and milling operations. The increasing demand for automobiles, particularly in oil-importing countries like India and China, is expected to fuel the growth of the 5-axis CNC machining centers market in the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market is driven by the demand for advanced machining systems that offer superior precision, adaptability, and flexibility in industrial operations. These systems enable the production of complex parts with intricate geometries and tight tolerances, reducing setup times and improving cycle time. 5-axis machining centers utilize both linear axes for X, Y, and Z movements, as well as rotating axes for B and C movements, allowing for multi-sided machining. Industries such as medical, aerospace, petroleum, and metal fabrication rely on these systems for the production of high-precision components. Hybrid manufacturing, combining additive and subtractive processes, is also gaining popularity. Key features include computer numerical control, tool movement, material handling, quality improvement, and reduction of changeover time. Vertical and horizontal machining centers are common types in this market.

Market Research Overview

The 5-axis CNC machining centers market represents the latest advancement in manufacturing technology, offering superior precision, adaptability, and flexibility for industrial operations. These systems utilize linear axes for X, Y, and Z movements, as well as rotating axes for A and B movements, enabling multi-sided machining of complex parts. The market caters to various industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, and automotive, producing high-precision components with complex geometries. 5-axis CNC machining centers support hybrid manufacturing, combining subtractive processes with advanced manufacturing solutions. They offer toolpath optimization, CNC programming, and specialized training for operators. These systems can produce intricate components with minimal setup times, reducing cycle time and material handling. Advanced manufacturing processes, such as vertical and horizontal machining centers, benefit from 5-axis technology. Real-time monitoring, cutting parameters, smart instruments, and multifaceted tools contribute to manufacturing efficiency and quality improvement. The market also caters to industries like petroleum, metal fabrication, and construction machinery, ensuring labor safety and efficient production processes.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Automotive



Aerospace



Metal Fabrication

Others

Product



Vertical 5-axis CNC Machining Centers

Horizontal 5-axis CNC Machining Centers

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED