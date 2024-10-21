Mexican Embassy Celebrates Jordanian Youth In Disarmament Initiative

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, 21 October (Petra) -- The Mexican Embassy in Jordan on Monday honored Jordanian youth in the international competition "Igniting Change: Youth for Humanitarian Disarmament," co-sponsored by Mexico and the European Union, which responds to the call of the UN Secretary General, reflected in his "New Agenda for Peace".Four Jordanian youths participated in the contest and were recognized during the event at the Embassy: Hussein Emad, Eid Yazan Tareq Saeed, Mahmoud Morad, and Shorouq Hamad. These young leaders presented their thoughts and ideas through various mediums, including essays and illustrations, which explored the intersection of humanitarian disarmament and sustainable development.A notable highlight was the achievement of Mahmoud Morad, whose artwork was selected among the top ten entries in the competition and featured in a virtual exhibition during the Meeting of States Parties to the Convention in Geneva.This initiative, launched in the lead-up to the 12th Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions held on September in Geneva, aimed to amplify the voices of young people in the global movement against the use of cluster munitions.The competition called on young people aged 18 to 29 from across the world to reflect on the devastating impact of cluster munitions, particularly on children and youth. Cluster munitions are weapons that release multiple smaller explosives over a wide area, often causing long-term harm to civilians, and are banned under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, an international treaty that prohibits their use, production, and transfer.The contest encouraged participants to propose creative ideas addressing the role of risk education, humanitarian disarmament, and sustainable development in tackling this issue.Among the attendees were key figures from Jordanian universities, civil society organizations, and institutions dedicated to youth empowerment and education. Their presence underscored the importance of youth engagement in global humanitarian initiatives and the critical role of education in fostering a culture of peace and disarmament.In his opening remarks, the Chargé d'affaires of Mexico in Jordan, Armando Vivanco-Castellanos, highlighted his country's long-standing commitment to humanitarian disarmament, particularly as one of the leading nations that advocated for the negotiation and conclusion of the Convention on Cluster Munitions.He also emphasized the importance of including young voices in these conversations, recognizing that the future of disarmament efforts rests in the hands of the next generation.