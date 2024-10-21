Princess Basma Honors Successful Agricultural, Entrepreneurial Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) - Her Royal Highness Princess Basma Bint Ali honored successful entrepreneurial and agricultural initiatives, as well as rural development projects aimed at empowering women and youth, during a ceremony held on Monday.The event was supported by the Food and Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Jordan Islamic Bank.At the ceremony, participants presented their successful projects funded by the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC), which provided them with training and qualifications through the Zaha Cultural Center (ZCC).Mohammad Balawneh, Director of the ACC, noted that the corporation has offered guidance, training, and financial support via favorable loans, achieving a success rate exceeding 70% for these projects.Nabil Assaf, FAO representative, highlighted the demand from women for the conversion of loans into grants, mentioning that FAO has provided grants to 120 women in Balqa.He emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving rural development, aspiring to transform rural areas into sustainable and livable communities.Rania Subieh, Executive Director of the ZCC, stressed that effective partnerships with the ACC and various public and private sector institutions are crucial for the success of entrepreneurial projects.She noted the ZCC's outreach across all governorates, mentioning that it has rehabilitated 12 kindergartens and provided playrooms for children in hospitals. Subieh reiterated the center's mission to deliver quality services to citizens through programs that nurture talent, leadership, creativity, and innovation.