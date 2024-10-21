Ministry, UN Discuss Cooperation To Empower Jordanian Youth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) - of Youth Yazan Shdeifat and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jordan, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, met on Monday to discuss enhancing cooperation between the of Youth and UN organizations, focusing on empowering Jordanian youth.Shdeifat emphasized the ministry's commitment to translating royal directives, particularly in developing youth skills, activating youth and entrepreneurship centers, and promoting youth participation in decision-making.He highlighted the government's focus on political, economic, and administrative modernization, noting that youth are a central part of these efforts. He also stressed the importance of protecting youth from drugs, violence, extremism, and hate speech.Shdeifat praised the ministry's partnerships with official, national, and international institutions, including UN organizations, which support programs to develop youth skills and capabilities. He noted the role of these partnerships in enhancing innovation spaces and entrepreneurship incubators across Jordan.Ritsema-Anderson reaffirmed the UN's commitment to working with the ministry to achieve national goals aligned with Jordan's modernization efforts.She emphasized the importance of providing opportunities in education, skills development, and volunteerism, ensuring that young people can actively contribute to Jordan's growth and prosperity while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.The meeting also addressed expanding cooperation on the Youth, Peace, and Security agenda, a result of His Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's 2015 UN Security Council session presidency. The discussion included topics such as volunteerism, climate change programs, and entrepreneurship initiatives aimed at preparing youth for the labor market.