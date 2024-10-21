Younousse, Tijan Take Runner-Up Spot At Joao Pessoa Elite16

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan had to settle for runner-up spot at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Joao Pessoa Elite16 in Brazil on Sunday. The Qatari duo lost to Tokyo Olympic champions Anders Mol and Christian Sorum of Norway 27-25, 17-21, 17-19 in the final after almost seventy minutes of action. Reigning Olympic champions David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig of Sweden took bronze. Mol and Sorum were just two points away from having to settle for silver when Cherif and Tijan built a 13-10 lead in the tie-breaker, but came back to win the thrilling clash. It was the 14th duel between the teams and the tenth time that a tie-breaker was needed to determine the winners.

