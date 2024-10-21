2024 SAIC Corporate Responsibility Report: A Message From Toni Townes-Whitley, SAIC CEO

(MENAFN- 3BL) We take great pride in presenting SAIC's fifth annual corporate responsibility report, which underscores the mission-based culture that serves our customers and employees so well. This report highlights our success in integrating SAIC's values of innovation, integrity and inclusion into every facet of our operations. These pillars form the bedrock of our identity and shape our actions as a leader in the defense and civilian sectors as we seek to help our customers to solve the world's most complex challenges.

This past year marked the launch of our enterprise growth strategy and a long-term vision for the future of SAIC. Our team is focused on operating in a new, improved way that can only mean success. Meanwhile, we are focused on four strategic pivots to drive growth across SAIC. To that end, we are expanding our portfolio of solutions and customers, enhancing our go-to-market strategy, updating our brand and working to strengthen our culture, all to ensure we continue to grow sustainably and profitably.

As you read this report, you will see our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals are designed with our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in mind. Our approach ensures we are living our purpose to advance the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world.

Do What's Right

Ethical practices act as the foundation of all that we do. This is evidenced in our governance ratings as SAIC consistently achieves the highest scores from outside agencies relative to its global peers. To ensure continued excellence in governance, we established an Artificial Intelligence Council that works to ensure responsible use of AI, and an ESG Council, that endeavors to identify and address enterprise opportunities and risks. We also introduced SAIC's Human Rights Policy and updated our Supplier Code of Conduct to set clear expectations for social, ethical and environmental responsibility. Additionally, giving both their time and money, our employees volunteered 29,000 hours in FY24, an increase of 10% over last year and almost 40% over FY22.

Inclusion Delivers Innovation

We believe the more diverse an organization is, the more productive, agile and innovative we make it. We design and execute initiatives to develop a workforce that rapidly acquires new skills and applies them daily to deliver innovative solutions. Our efforts to foster a talented team who reflect the diversity of our customers has never been stronger. We believe in incubating our internal talent and aligning our employees' aspirations with the needs of our customers, while continuing our progress to ensure our leaders reflect the diversity of the teams they lead. I am proud that currently, 73% of my executive leadership team is comprised of women or people of color; and the Board of Directors is 46% women and 36% people of color. Notably, based on our population of full-time, non-executive employees, our gender pay gap continues to be approximately 1% for the compensation of women relative to men.

Commitment to a Sustainable Business

We continue to focus internally on our sustainability efforts and externally on empowering our customers through science and technology applications, such as tackling environmental challenges and contributing to global discussions and actions on climate resilience and change. While there is more work to do to combat rising climate change, we reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 41% since our baseline year in 2019.

Shaping the Future

This report reflects our collective efforts and achievements. It illustrates what we value most at SAIC - delivering excellence in service to our customers, providing enriching careers for our employees, and upholding our responsibility to society and the environment, all while contributing outstanding value to our business. I thank you for your continued support and for being an integral part of our journey. There is still much to do, but together, we believe we can create a brighter future for the world and our planet.

