Recorded Webinar: Climate Solutions For Congregations
10/21/2024 2:00:43 PM
Drawdown Georgia and Georgia Interfaith Power & Light recently hosted a live webinar illustrating ways that Georgia's congregations are taking action and advancing climate solutions within their own communities of faith.
From installing rooftop solar and improving energy efficiency to installing EV chargers to creating composting and recycling programs, there are so many ways for congregations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help solve for climate.
Watch the recorded webinar here.
