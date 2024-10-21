NEW VR APP PULSEJET FROM PULSEJET STUDIOS LAUNCHES TO BRING INDESCRIBABLE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES TO MUSIC FANS EVERYWHERE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PulseJet Studios , San Francisco's leading VR studio, announces today its app is now available for download on the Apple App Store. Through a VR headset, the app, titled PulseJet, will users to a musical experience they may not have otherwise thought possible. There are currently 17 experiences available from major artist partners and venues.



“VR and have both been lifelong passions for me,” said John Gearty, president and founder of PulseJet Studios.“I'm grateful to be alive at a time when VR is becoming a reality for everyone. We're on a mission to find out what music looks like and I think we have just the special sauce to make it happen.”



PulseJet Studios is on a mission to bring artists and their fans closer than ever before, through VR technology. The creators combine stereoscopic 360° video with visualizations and computer graphics made with tools like Maya, Houdini and Unreal Engine for indescribable, immersive experiences.



One of the first experiences now available will be an intimate performance from San Francisco music legend Pamela Parker, inside Hyde Street Studios. The studio has produced records for iconic artists such as Green Day, Tupac and Earth, Wind & Fire.



“I had a blast making our video with John and the team! It was so easy to do our thing while they captured the moment in the studio,” said musician Pamela Parker.“The band and I also really loved coming to the immersive studio with the full surround green screen and having some fun in there together. Once the final product was done, we immersed ourselves in the experience and got to see all the cool scenes they put behind us. It was next level fun for the viewer and for us!"



Another available immersive concert will take users through the desert to a front and center spot at last year's Joshua Tree Music Festival. Performances from artists like Father Taj and Nicky Genesis are featured.



“Being able to watch and relive my set again in VR was pretty mind-blowing,” said Nicky Genesis.“It takes it from being a memory to a fully immersive experience and that is not only really cool but a step towards the future of entertainment.”



Father Taj shared that he was thrilled to collaborate with the PulseJet Studios team.“They are sitting at the cutting edge of what is possible. My DJ sets take people on a journey and the VR space is a welcome addition to my visions for the future,” he said.“This team is talented and fun to work with. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can create together.”



The PulseJet Studios team has more than a decade of combined experience in the virtual reality industry. Before founding PulseJet, John Gearty spent 10 years discovering the capabilities of augmented reality at Apple. Co-founder, Brian Addison, is also an industry expert. Brian worked on augmented reality features at Apple and on the Augmented Reality Developer Kit at Niantic before joining John on the PulseJet journey. Both followed their passion for music and technology to create what PulseJet has become.



“I've spent years working with VR and AR, both professionally and for fun, and it's only recently that I've truly realized just how fascinating these mediums can be,” said Addison.“My passion for technology, combined with a deep love for music, led me to join PulseJet Studios. With advancements in immersive technologies we're just beginning to see the potential to revolutionize how we experience music, performance, and shows. It's exciting.”



The app is free to download, and comes loaded with a selection of free content and additional content available via in-app purchase. The app is currently available on Vision Pro in the Apple App Store. You can download the app at the link here .

Michelle Kafka

Kafka Media Group for PulseJet Studios

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.