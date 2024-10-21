Farmer Mac To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac;

NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American and rural infrastructure, today announced that it will release its results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Monday, November 4, 2024, before the opening of equity markets. A call to discuss the results will be held that day at 4:30 p.m. eastern time.

The conference call can be accessed by telephone or webcast as follows:

Dial-In (Domestic):

(800)-836-8184

Dial-In (International):

(646)-357-8785

Webcast:

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." This call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website

following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. As a secondary market for our nation's agricultural and rural infrastructure credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of customers supporting rural America, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and rural electric cooperatives. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at .

