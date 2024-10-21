Rosemark To Exhibit At 2024 HCAOA National Home Care Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rosemark helps home care agencies become compliant with Medicaid's EVV requirements, easily bill the Veterans Administration, or streamline the operations of a private-pay agency.

Rosemark will be exhibiting at the 2024 HCAOA National Home Care Conference

The Rosemark System has been leading the home care management software for more than 35 years with industry-leading customer care and customizable home care software.

The Rosemark team will be in Seattle, WA to promote its secure, reliable, and customizable home care software.

- Robin Tuck, Senior Product Owner at Rosemark

MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rosemark team will be showcasing its caregiver management software during the 2024 HCAOA National Home Care Conference, taking place October 28 - 29 in Bellevue, Washington just outside of Seattle.

The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the leading trade organization in the United States for home care agencies and suppliers with a mission to promote home care advocacy, research, and education to agency owners across the country. As such, attending the annual HCAOA conference creates the perfect opportunity for Rosemark to exhibit its home care management software to attending agency owners and operators.

“Being on-site at such a well-known industry event, we'll have the opportunity to showcase our software, which is the most reliable home care management solution in the country,” explained Senior Product Owner Robin Tuck.

“We're really looking forward to being in the room with some of our industry partners and meeting agency owners and operators who are interested in dependable and customizable software for their operations,” Tuck concluded.

Caregiver management software offers numerous benefits for home care agencies, from helping to meet state and federal compliance requirements to providing time-saving functionality. As caregivers are the lifeblood of the home care industry, the Rosemark Caregiver App is a critically helpful tool that allows caregivers to clock in and out of their shifts, receive vital communications from administrative staff, and view important records and care plans for clients.

Home care agencies across the country can rely on Rosemark's home care operations solutions to help with:

. Caregiver scheduling

. Billing and payroll efficiency

. GPS-enabled and Medicaid-compliant Caregiver App

. Caregiver compliance tracking

Rosemark's 35+ years in the home care industry have enabled it to evolve with legislative requirements and industry growth. Boasting a 99% uptime rate , Rosemark's customizable software is designed to help owners and operators of both independent and franchise agencies.

“Home care agencies need a user-friendly, HIPAA-compliant means of managing workflows and day-to-day operations,” said Tuck.“Our proven caregiver software provides easy-to-use, secure functionality that does just that.”

For more information about the Rosemark System and how it can help home care agencies manage caregiver scheduling more efficiently, easily bill the Veterans Administration, or streamline operations, visit the Rosemark booth at the HCAOA Home Care Conference, call (734) 436-2631, or visit rosemarksystem/hcaoa.

