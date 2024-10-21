Heidrick & Struggles To Release 2024 Third Quarter Results And Host Investor Day
Date
10/21/2024 1:17:19 PM
CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2024
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII ) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced it will host its quarterly conference call to discuss 2024 third quarter financial results on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 5:00pm ET. The conference call and accompanying slides will be publicly available via live webcast on the investor relations section of the Heidrick & Struggles website at . To listen by phone dial +1-800-715-9871 or +1-646-307-1963, conference ID: 4805686. The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately two hours following its conclusion.
Details of Earnings Call :
Date : Monday, November 4, 2024
Time : 5:00pm ET
Webcast & Replay : Events & Presentations
The Company will also host an Investor Day from 8:30am to 11:30am ET on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. The event will feature presentations and Q&A led by Heidrick's management team and will be publicly available via live webcast on the investor relations section of the Heidrick & Struggles website at Events & Presentations .
Details of Investor Day :
Date : Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Time : 8:30am to 11:30am ET
Webcast Registration :
About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII ) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. ®
Investor Relations Contact:
Suzanne Rosenberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
