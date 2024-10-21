Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION ) ("Zions" or "the Bank") today reported net applicable to common for the third quarter of 2024 of $204 million, or $1.37 per diluted common share, compared with net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $168 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023, and net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $190 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, commented, "We're pleased with the continued improvement in our financial performance, reflected in the 21% increase in earnings per share over the same period last year. The net interest margin strengthened to 3.03% from 2.93% a year ago, and operating costs increased a modest 1%. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased 1.7% relative to the prior quarter of this year, but were flat to last quarter's ending balance, suggesting continued stabilization of this important source of low-cost funding. Tangible common equity has grown 28% over the past year, and 8% over the past quarter."

Mr. Simmons continued, "While classified loans increased 66% quarter over quarter, reflecting somewhat weaker fundamental performance in multi-family residential loans, we expect credit losses to remain well controlled as a result of strong equity and sponsorship in these deals. Realized total credit losses remained very low during the quarter at an annualized rate of 0.02% of loans."

Mr. Simmons concluded, "Finally, we were pleased to announce during the quarter an agreement with FirstBank, headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, to purchase four of their branches in California's Coachella Valley with approximately $730 million in deposits and $420 million in loans. Upon receiving regulatory approval, these offices will become part of California Bank & Trust, and will strengthen our competitive position in that market."

Supplemental Presentation and Conference Call

Zions has posted a supplemental presentation to its website, which will be used to discuss the third quarter results at 5:30 p.m. ET on October

21, 2024. Media representatives, analysts, investors, and the public are invited to join this discussion by calling (877) 709-8150 (domestic and international) and using the meeting number 13749356, or via on-demand webcast. A link to the webcast will be available on the Zions Bancorporation website at . The webcast of the conference call will also be archived and available for 30 days.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $87 billion of total assets at December 31, 2023, and annual net revenue of $3.1 billion in 2023. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at .

Forward-Looking Information

This earnings release includes "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events or determinations, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, industry trends, and results or regulatory outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include, among others:



Statements with respect to the beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, commitments, designs, guidelines, expectations, anticipations, and future financial condition, results of operations and performance of Zions Bancorporation, National Association and its subsidiaries (collectively "Zions Bancorporation, N.A.," "the Bank," "we," "our," "us"); and Statements preceded or followed by, or that include the words "may," "might," "can," "continue," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecasts," "expect," "intend," "target," "commit," "design," "plan," "projects," "will," and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those presented. Although the following list is not comprehensive, important factors that may cause material differences include:



The quality and composition of our loan and securities portfolios and the quality and composition of our deposits;

Changes in general industry, political, and economic conditions, including elevated inflation, economic slowdown or recession, or other economic challenges; changes in interest and reference rates, which could adversely affect our revenue and expenses, the value of assets and liabilities, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; deterioration in economic conditions that may result in increased loan and leases losses;

The effects of newly enacted and proposed regulations affecting us and the banking industry, as well as changes and uncertainties in applicable laws, and fiscal, monetary, regulatory, trade, and tax policies, and actions taken by governments, agencies, central banks, and similar organizations, including those that result in decreases in revenue; increases in bank fees, insurance assessments and capital standards; and other regulatory requirements;

Competitive pressures and other factors that may affect aspects of our business, such as pricing and demand for our products and services, and our ability to recruit and retain talent;

The impact of technological advancements, digital commerce, artificial intelligence, and other innovations affecting the banking industry;

Our ability to complete projects and initiatives and execute on our strategic plans, manage our risks, control compensation and other expenses, and achieve our business objectives;

Our ability to develop and maintain technology, information security systems, and controls designed to guard against fraud, cybersecurity, and privacy risks;

Our ability to provide adequate oversight of our suppliers or prevent inadequate performance by third parties upon whom we rely for the delivery of various products and services;

Natural disasters, pandemics, catastrophic events and other emergencies and incidents and their impact on our and our customers' operations and business and communities, including the increasing difficulty in, and the expense of, obtaining property, auto, business, and other insurance products;

Governmental and social responses to environmental, social, and governance issues, including those with respect to climate change;

Securities and capital markets behavior, including volatility and changes in market liquidity and our ability to raise capital;

The possibility that our recorded goodwill could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and shareholders' equity;

The impact of bank closures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks;

Adverse news and other expressions of negative public opinion whether directed at us, other banks, the banking industry, or otherwise that may adversely affect our reputation and that of the banking industry generally;

Protracted congressional negotiations and political stalemates regarding government funding and other issues, including those that increase the possibility of government shutdowns, downgrades in United States ("U.S.") credit ratings, or other economic disruptions; and The effects of wars and geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the war in the Middle East, and other local, national, or international disasters, crises, or conflicts that may occur in the future.

Factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, industry trends, and results or regulatory outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are discussed in our 2023 Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and are available on our website ( ) and from the SEC ( ).

We caution against the undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our views only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

