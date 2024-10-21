Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentations At The 7Th Annual TPD & Induced Proximity Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentations will summarize new preclinical data from brain-penetrant, pan-mutant B-Raf degrader program and recent clinical data from NX-5948 BTK degrader program

Members of the Nurix management team also to participate in several expert panel discussions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of the Nurix team will make oral presentations on Nurix programs and participate in several industry panel discussions at the 7th Annual TPD & Induced Proximity Summit, being held October 28–31, 2024, in Boston, MA.

“The growing interest in the targeted protein degradation field underscores the immense therapeutic potential of this approach,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix.“As an early leader in this space, Nurix has developed a broad pipeline and established numerous successful collaborations. We are excited to share preclinical data from our previously undisclosed pan-mutant B-Raf selective degrader with CNS exposure along with a review of clinical data from our NX-5948 selective BTK degrader with updated case reports.”

Presentation and Panel Participation Details:

Presentations

Title: An Orally Bioavailable, Brain Penetrant Pan-Mutant B-RAF Degrader for the Treatment of Primary & Treatment-Resistant Solid Tumors

Presenting author: Ya-Wen Lu, Ph.D.

Session: Track B: Preclinical : Unearthing Brand New Bifunctional Modes of Action & Achieving Potent, Selective ADME Preclinically

Date and time: Tuesday, October 29th, at 11:30 AM ET

Description:



Nurix has developed a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable mutant-specific B-RAF degrader for use in oncology

Potent anti-tumor activity observed in multiple CDX and PDX disease models representing Class I, Class II and Class III B-RAF mutations. Anti-tumor activity was also observed in the setting of CNS disease and treatment-resistance, suggesting the potential for utility across a broad range of solid tumor types



Title: Clinical Activity of NX-5948 in CLL & NHL: A First-in-Class BTK Degrader

Presenting author: Paula G. O'Connor, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Nurix

Morning Keynote Plenary Session: Advancing Bifunctionals Towards the First Approval with Clinical Data from Leaders in the Clinic

Date and time: Wednesday, October 30th, at 9:00 AM ET.

Description:



NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable degrader of BTK that is currently being evaluated in relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and recently advanced into Phase 1b expansion cohorts.

Emerging data continues to support the utility of BTK degradation in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL including those with CNS involvement and with tumors harboring BTK inhibitor resistance mutations

Recent data demonstrates clinical activity in Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) Updated case reports will be presented



The slides for these presentations may be accessed following their presentation at the 7th Annual TPD & Induced Proximity Summit, via links in the Scientific Resources section of the Nurix website.

Panel Discussions

CEO Think Tank: A Strategic Look at Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Field

Panelist: Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO

Morning Keynote Plenary Session: Visions for the Future of TPD & Beyond: The CEO Perspective

Date and time: Tuesday, October 29th at 9:30 AM ET

Lessons Learned from a Major Strategic Partnership Deal for a Platform

Panelist: Jason Kantor Ph.D., Chief Business Officer

Closing Keynote Plenary Session: Preparing for the Future: Accelerating Strategy, Partnering & Investment for TPD & Beyond

Date and time: Wednesday, October 30th at 4:10 PM ET

Lessons Learned from a Major Strategic Partnership Deal for an Asset

Panelist: Jason Kantor Ph.D., Chief Business Officer

Closing Keynote Plenary Session: Preparing for the Future: Accelerating Strategy, Partnering & Investment for TPD & Beyond

Date and time: Wednesday, October 30th at 4:55 PM ET

About NX-5948

NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable degrader of BTK that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Additional information on the Phase 1a/b clinical trial can be accessed at (NCT05131022 ).

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix's drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix's wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton's tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the planned timing for the provision of updates and findings from preclinical studies and clinical trials, including Nurix's intention to present preclinical data and updated clinical reports at the 7th Annual TPD & Induced Proximity Summit, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading“Risk Factors” in Nurix's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended August 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix's business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix's stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

