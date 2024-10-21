(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Light & Wonder, Inc. (“Light & Wonder” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LNW). Investors who purchased Light & Wonder securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/LNW .



Investigation Details

On September 24, 2024, the Las Vegas Review-Journal published an article entitled“Slot manufacturer scores major win against Las Vegas-based rival," which stated that“Aristocrat Technologies Inc.'s request for a preliminary injunction in its trade-secret and copyright infringement lawsuit against Light & Wonder” had been granted, and that the“order prohibits [Light & Wonder] from the 'continued or planned sale, leasing, or other commercialization of Dragon Train,' which Aristocrat claims uses intellectual property developed for its Dragon Link and Lightning Link games.” Following this news, Light & Wonder common stock dropped $21.97 per share, or 19.49%, to close at $90.71 on September 24, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Light & Wonder securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

