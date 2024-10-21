New Release: New Beginnings By Marie Lee Explores The Ties That Bind: A Story Of Connection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marie Lee, an emerging author, is excited to announce the release of her heartfelt children's book, New Beginnings. This poignant story invites readers into the lives of Maria Hibbert and Adam, two souls brought together by fate on a day filled with emotional significance.



In New Beginnings, Maria, still grappling with the loss of her young son Evan, visits a park that held many cherished memories. While there, she encounters a small boy named Adam, whose striking resemblance to Evan stirs deep emotions within her. Confused and heartbroken, Maria is compelled to offer Adam her last sandwich, a simple act that ignites a bond between them.



As they share a meal at a nearby café, Maria discovers that Adam is not just a lost child; he is a boy without a home, struggling to navigate the world alone. Adam's innocent questions and childlike wonder bring both joy and sadness to Maria, reminding her of the love she once had. Throughout their time together, Maria learns that Adam has never celebrated a birthday, nor does he understand what a home truly means.



When Adam unexpectedly disappears from the café, Maria is left in a state of panic and fear. As she searches for him, the emotional weight of her past and the hope for a new beginning collide. With her best friend Valerie's support, Maria begins to understand that helping Adam may also be a path to healing her own heart.



About the Author



Marie Lee became interested in telling stories when she was young and lived on a family farm. Her great aunt told her amazing stories before bed, which captivated her. She started a great job in Human Services more than thirty years ago, thanks in large part to the help of an inspiring English teacher they had in college.



Marie Lee is now retired and following her lifelong dream of writing heartwarming stories and beloved bedtime stories for kids. Through her captivating writing, she not only creates memories that will last a lifetime for her grandkids, but she also shares the magic of stories with people all over the world.



New Beginnings is now available for purchase on the official website: , offering a touching and relatable story that will resonate with readers and inspire a sense of wonder and appreciation for the special bonds in our lives.



For more information about the book, order details, and updates, please visit and follow Marie Lee on the following social media websites:

