Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Honored With 2024 Best Of Bellevue Award For Fourteen Consecutive Years

- Connie BrannanBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been selected for the Best of Bellevue Award in the Weight Loss & Control Programs category for the fourteenth consecutive year. This milestone achievement has also earned the business a place in the 2024 Bellevue Business Hall of Fame.The Bellevue Award Program honors local businesses that demonstrate exceptional service and have a positive impact on the community. Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, led by Connie Brannan, has consistently been recognized for its innovative work in helping clients achieve success in weight loss and habit control through hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP).“We are grateful for this recognition,” said Connie Brannan.“It's an honor to serve the Bellevue community and to continue helping people achieve their goals. Hypnosis and NLP are amazing tools for rapid, effective change.”The Bellevue Award Program identifies businesses that exemplify best practices and long-term success in their industry. Recipients are chosen based on various factors, including customer satisfaction and community contributions.About Mindworks Hypnosis & NLPFounded by Connie Brannan, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP provides hypnotherapy and NLP services in Bellevue, specializing in weight loss, habit control, stress management, and personal development.For more information, visit or call 425-564-8608.About Bellevue Award ProgramThe Bellevue Award Program is an annual initiative recognizing outstanding local businesses that contribute positively to the community.

