Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

3.94%

during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about benefits of sports and growing adoption of healthy lifestyle

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advancement of products to improve functionality. However,

poor infrastructure for tennis

poor infrastructure for tennis poses a challenge- Key market players include Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Babolat, Bjorn Borg AB, BloqUV, FILA Holdings Corp., Jofit LLC, Loriet LLC, Lotto sport Italia Spa, Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Serigo Tacchini Operations Inc., Solinco Sports, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Uniqlo Co. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd..







Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers

Tennis Apparel Market In Americas Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.73 Regional analysis Americas Performing market contribution Americas at 100% Key countries US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Americas Key companies profiled Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Babolat, Bjorn Borg AB, BloqUV, FILA Holdings Corp., Jofit LLC, Loriet LLC, Lotto sport Italia Spa, Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Serigo Tacchini Operations Inc., Solinco Sports, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Uniqlo Co. Ltd., and Yonex Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The tennis apparel market in Americas is witnessing continuous advancements as vendors focus on enhancing the technology and features of tennis apparel to cater to evolving customer preferences. Comfort, flexibility, durability, and wicking are key parameters for assessing the quality of tennis apparel. Nike and Under Armour are leading vendors, offering innovative tennis apparel through technologies like AeroReact, Clima-Fit, Dri-FIT, Sphere, Therma-Fit, Zonal Cooling, All Season Gear, ColdGear, Coolswitch, HeatGear, UPF protection, and Moisture Transport System. Temperature-controlling technology and moisture-wicking fabrics are essential for advanced tennis apparel, which helps players stay cool and dry. Additionally, there's a growing focus on using eco-friendly materials, such as Adidas x Stella McCartney's Biofabric Tennis Dress made from Microsilk, a bioengineered yarn that fully biodegrades. Vendors are also prioritizing fashion trends to maintain customer interest, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.



The Tennis Apparel Market in the Americas is thriving, with trends focusing on comfort and style. Fashion-conscious consumers seek moisture-wicking materials, breathable fabrics, and stretchable compositions for their tennis clothing. Tops include tennis shirts, shorts, skirts, and dresses for Men, Women, and Children. Undergarments, outwear, pants, hats, socks, and shoes are also popular. Specialty stores, online retail, and offline retail channels cater to this demand. Ergonomic fits, athlete endorsements, and eco-friendly materials like recycled polyester, biobased textiles, and organic cotton blends are on the rise. The market for tennis apparel and athletic wear continues to expand, with the increasing popularity of the sport and the trend of athleisure.



Market

Challenges



The tennis apparel market in the Americas faces limitations in revenue growth due to insufficient infrastructure for tennis in several countries, particularly in South America. Brazil, for instance, prioritizes football over tennis and lacks professional support for the latter sport. South American countries receive less development program expenditure from the International Tennis Federation compared to other regions. Additionally, developed countries like Canada have only one covered tennis court per 50,000 individuals, which is inadequate. The absence of adequate tennis infrastructure in countries across the Americas significantly hinders the growth of the tennis apparel market during the forecast period. The tennis apparel market in the Americas is thriving, with a significant demand for tennis clothing, including shirts, shorts, skirts, dresses, socks, hats, and shoes. Challenges in this industry include catering to professional, amateur, and recreational players, as well as the crossover into athleisure. Sustainability is a growing concern, with a shift towards ecofriendly materials, biobased textiles, and recycled polyester . Moisture management, UV protection, and 3D printing are essential features for tennis wear. Brands are also exploring hyperpersonalization through AI-powered recommendation engines, body scanning, and closed-loop manufacturing. Tennis apparel is not just limited to tennis; it's also popular in basketball, cricket, and fitness activities. Aggressive advertising and fashion trends further fuel the market's growth. Men's tennis attire, upper garments, and youth tennis participants are key demographics. Sustainable materials and ethical manufacturing practices are becoming essential as consumers become more conscious.

Segment Overview



This tennis apparel market in Americas report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Men

2.2 Women 2.3 Children

3.1 Americas

1.1

Offline-

The offline segment of the tennis apparel market in the Americas includes sales made through physical retail structures, such as dealer stores and retail outlets. Dealer stores serve as intermediaries between manufacturers and companies, allowing consumers to purchase products at wholesale prices. This segment appeals to consumers who prefer to inspect product quality prior to purchase and ensure value for money. Vendors in the tennis apparel market are expanding their dealer store networks in the Americas to cater to this demand. Retail stores, including specialty, departmental, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, offer a wide range of tennis apparel and equipment from various brands. Specialty stores, like All About Tennis and Masons Tennis, focus on sports brands and product portfolios. Departmental stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets provide a large product portfolio, expert customer service, and competitive pricing. Walmart and Kohls Inc. Are examples of such retailers. The availability of tennis apparel at competitive prices in offline stores is expected to drive steady growth in the tennis apparel market in the Americas during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The tennis apparel market in the Americas is a thriving industry that caters to the needs of tennis players and enthusiasts. Tennis apparel includes a variety of clothing items such as shirts, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets , and socks designed specifically for the sport. Tennis clothing is engineered to provide comfort, flexibility, and breathability, allowing players to perform at their best. Tennis shoes and hats are essential accessories that complete the tennis look. The market also offers eco-friendly and biobased textiles, making tennis wear an attractive choice for those who prioritize sustainability. Tennis apparel is not limited to male tennis players but also caters to youth participants and core tennis players in both upper garments and skirts. Other sports like basketball and cricket also have their dedicated athletic wear, but tennis apparel holds a significant share in the market due to its versatility and style. Tennis attire is not just about function but also about fashion, with various designs and colors available to suit different preferences. Undergarments are also an essential part of tennis apparel, ensuring comfort and support during play.

Market Research Overview

The tennis apparel market in the Americas is a thriving industry, catering to the needs of professional, amateur, and recreational tennis players alike. Tennis apparel includes a variety of items such as shirts, shorts, skirts, dresses, socks, hats, and shoes. Tennis clothing is designed with athletic wear in mind, incorporating features like moisture management, UV protection, and ergonomic fits. Sustainable materials, such as ecofriendly materials, biobased textiles, recycled polyester, and organic cotton blends, are increasingly popular. The market also sees trends like athleisure crossover, hyperpersonalization, and fashion-forward designs. Tennis apparel is not just limited to tennis; it is also used in basketball, cricket, and other fitness activities. Closed-loop manufacturing and AI-powered recommendation engines are driving innovation in the industry. Tennis wear is available in men's, women's, and children's sizes, and can be purchased online or offline from specialty stores and general retailers. Fashion-conscious consumers seek out moisture-wicking materials, breathable fabrics, and stretchable compositions for maximum comfort and performance.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

End-user



Men



Women

Children

Geography Americas



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

