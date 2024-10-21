Apree Health Leaders To Be Featured At The 2024 National Committee For Quality Assurance Health Innovation Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CEO Donald

Trigg and Chief Medical Officer Kevin Wang to present session on Best Practices for Transforming Employer-Sponsored Care

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- apree health, a leader in advanced primary care solutions, will present at the 2024 National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Health Innovation Summit taking place October 31 to November 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. CEO Donald Trigg and Chief Medical Officer Kevin Wang, MD, will frame their thinking on "Best Practices for Transforming Employer-Sponsored Health Care" as national employers continue to struggle with skyrocketing health care costs for employees and their families.

"The latest Business Group on Health data tells the story: 'healthcare costs are expected to grow at the highest rate in a decade.' These increases will mean more than 50% cost growth for employers since 2017," said Donald Trigg. "The single biggest lever we have to tackle this debilitating cost trend is advanced primary care. We are excited NCQA will offer us the opportunity to share the power of our model at their annual innovation summit."



apree health is proud to be NCQA certified for Wellness & Health Promotion and Self-Management tools, affirming their services meet the highest standards of quality and reliability for health plans and employers. Additionally, their clinical care across all centers continues to be among the top performing in the country, measuring at the 75th-90th percentile of HEDIS on average, based on NCQA benchmarks.

"Advanced primary care plays a pivotal role in addressing rising costs by focusing on prevention, early intervention and continuous care to reduce costly downstream interventions," said Kevin Wang. "Our industry-leading HEDIS scores tied to performance guarantees for clients on key metrics like cancer and mental health screening and willingness to take financial risk reflects our commitment to the best cost and health outcomes."

The 2024 NCQA Health Innovation Summit will take place in person at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville. Please visit ncqasummit for additional information and to register to attend.

About apree health

apree health combines clinical advocacy and navigation with advanced primary care delivery to understand individuals' health risks, challenges and goals; engage them with personalized outreach and recommendations; and manage their care by providing an integrated and coordinated care experience. This unique model helps patients achieve better health, lowers the total cost of care and improves the experience for individuals, employers and health plans.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found on X @ncqa and on LinkedIn at

