Palace Studios, the pioneer of private, tech-enabled spaces in Hong Kong, proudly announces the launch of its latest state-of-the-art studios in Central Hong Kong. Designed specifically for elite yoga and pilates instructors and their clients, these bespoke spaces offer an unparalleled environment that blends exclusivity, innovation, and holistic well-being. For more information visit

"Our mission at Palace Studios is to empower wellness professionals by providing them with premium, private spaces that reflect the excellence of their practice," said Dinesh Nihalchand, CEO and founder of Palace Studios. "We are redefining personalized fitness in Hong Kong by making it safe, flexible, and exceptionally high-quality."







Nestled in prime locations on D'Aguilar Street and Wyndham Street in Central, the new studios-Palace Studios Three , Four, Five and Six-are meticulously crafted to meet the sophisticated needs of freelance personal trainers, yoga teachers, pilates instructors and physiotherapists. Beyond mere venues, they are sanctuaries where instructors can deliver transformative experiences, free from the distractions and limitations of traditional gyms.

Each studio boasts modern, pristine designs with open layouts, premium flooring made from recycled, zero-VOC materials, and abundant natural light. Equipped with best-in-class classical pilates apparatus from Legacy, yoga essentials, and state-of-the-art strength training equipment from renowned brands like Atlantis, Eleiko, and Assault, the studios cater to a variety of practices and disciplines. Advanced air filtration and indoor air quality monitoring systems ensure a clean and comfortable environment, prioritizing the health and well-being of both instructors and clients. Eco-friendly touches, such as the use of organic eicó paint and locally handcrafted skincare products from Bathe to Basics in luxurious shower facilities, underscore the company's commitment to sustainability.

Understanding the dynamic schedules of modern instructors, Palace Studios offers flexible, hassle-free hourly bookings through an intuitive mobile app. This technology-driven platform allows wellness professionals to effortlessly manage their sessions, bookings, and client interactions, granting them complete control over their schedules without the burden of long-term leases or contracts. "Our app-centric approach eliminates the usual hassles of studio management," said Nihalchand. "By handling the logistics, we enable instructors to focus entirely on delivering exceptional, personalised experiences to their clients."

Palace Studios' fully equipped studios offer the perfect setting for one-on-one or small group sessions (up to 3-on-1), allowing instructors to provide a premium experience and charge higher rates. By managing the space and technology, Palace Studios allows instructors to concentrate on their clients' progress and satisfaction.

For clients seeking a bespoke wellness journey, Palace Studios provides an exclusive haven where privacy and personalisation are paramount. The limited-access spaces ensure that each session is intimate and tailored to individual needs, aligning perfectly with the expectations of clients who value exclusivity and exceptional service.

As previously announced , Palace Studios also appeals to Hong Kong landlords by transforming underutilised spaces into premium fitness studios, thereby enhancing property value and increasing foot traffic. This collaboration optimises space utilisation without significant investment from landlords, offering a win-win solution in a competitive real estate market.

Dedicated to fostering environments that prioritise both human well-being and environmental responsibility, Palace Studios integrates sustainable practices throughout its operations. From recycled construction materials to advanced air purification systems, every aspect of the studios is designed with mindfulness and sustainability at its core.

Founded with a vision to address the evolving needs of the personalised fitness industry, Palace Studios is redefining the private fitness landscape in Hong Kong. By offering premium, private studios equipped with cutting-edge technology and sustainable designs, Palace Studios empowers wellness professionals to serve their clients seamlessly and consistently. Through innovation and collaboration, the company transforms underutilised spaces into thriving centers of well-being, supporting the growth of freelance fitness professionals and providing clients with unparalleled fitness experiences.

Yoga and pilates instructors eager to elevate their practice are invited to become a part of the Palace Studios community. To download the Palace Studios app or learn more about their premium spaces visit

