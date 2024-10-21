Swab-Its® Launches Innovative 6.5Mm/.25Cal Bore-Tips® For Precision Firearm Cleaning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Swab-its, a leading brand in firearm cleaning technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips.

SPRINGFIELD , MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swab-its, a leading brand in firearm cleaning technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips. Designed for optimal cleaning performance, these new bore-tips provide firearm enthusiasts and professionals with an efficient solution for maintaining their equipment.

The new 6.5mm Bore-Tips are engineered with advanced materials to ensure a lint-free, effective clean, reaching deep into the bore of firearms without causing damage. This latest addition to the Swab-its product line offers users a precise fit for 6.5mm calibers, making cleaning easier and more thorough.

“Our new 6.5mm Bore-Tips represent our commitment to providing the best cleaning solutions for firearm users,” said Michael Lecrenski, Marketing Manager of Swab-its.“We understand that maintaining a firearm's performance relies heavily on proper cleaning, and our innovative design allows for a deep clean without the hassle of traditional methods.”

Swab-its Bore-Tips are washable and reusable, making them a sustainable choice for firearm maintenance. Their unique design allows for effective application of solvents, oils, and lubricants, ensuring that every firearm is maintained to the highest standard.

The 6.5mm Bore-Tips will be available for purchase on October 1, 2024 through Swab-its' website and Amazon. Customers can look forward to experiencing the superior cleaning capabilities that Swab-its is known for.

For more information about the new 6.5mm Bore-Tips and the full range of Swab-its products, visit .

About Swab-its® Firearm Cleaning:

Swab-its offers a wide range of caliber-specific foam swabs to cater to different firearms, ensuring efficient cleaning for various needs. Their product line includes swabs for .22 Cal / 5.56 mm, .243 Cal / 6 mm, .30 Cal / 7.62 mm, .357 Cal / 9 mm, .40 Cal / 10 mm / .410, .45 Cal / 11.4 mm, and .50 Cal / 12.7 mm / 28 ga, along with options for 12 ga and 20 ga. This emphasis on caliber compatibility makes their products versatile, allowing users to find the right fit for their firearms and enhancing the overall cleaning process for both casual and experienced shooters.

About Swab-its® – A Swab for Every Job!

Swab-its is a trusted name in firearm cleaning solutions, providing innovative products designed for optimal performance and ease of use. With a focus on quality and sustainability, Swab-its is dedicated to helping firearm enthusiasts maintain their equipment with the best cleaning tools available.

