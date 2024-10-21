ICARM, India Announces Guided Workshop On AI-Powered Manuscript Writing And Journal Submission (Online FDP)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Workshop on AI Powered Manuscript Writing and Journal Submission

- AI-Powered Manuscript Writing - Read Website for More InformationBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Research Methods (ICARM), India, in collaboration with Sevas Publishing and renowned international journals, is pleased to announce the One-Week Guided Workshop on AI-Powered Manuscript Writing and Journal Submission. The online workshop, which will take place from 1st November to 10th November 2024, is designed to equip participants with the necessary skills to write, refine, and successfully submit high-quality manuscripts to top international journals.Note: All participants are guaranteed publication upon completion of the workshop. For more details, please visit our website.Online Workshop Registration LinK:This virtual workshop is part of ICARM's Lifelong Learning Initiative and aims to provide participants with comprehensive guidance on writing, refining, and submitting manuscripts to top international journals using advanced AI tools like ChatGPT. Through hands-on sessions, participants will be equipped with skills in manuscript preparation, graphic abstract creation, plagiarism checks, and journal submission, ensuring their work meets international publishing standards. Participants will also receive personalized research topics tailored to their field of interest. On Day 1, participants receive novel topics and begin manuscript writing, with submission to an international journal by Day 5. Guaranteed publication is provided, along with continuous guidance via a WhatsApp group.With limited seats available, this workshop is ideal for academic faculty, research scholars, and final-year students from various fields, including Engineering, Science, Arts, and Medicine. Early registration is encouraged to secure your spot. For further information or to register, please contact us via email at ....Are you wondering how some faculty members consistently publish papers in top international journals like Elsevier or Springer, boasting high-impact scores and Q1 journal publications? Have you ever asked yourself how they master the art of writing technical English, or how they navigate the submission process to land their work in renowned journals? The answer lies not just in hard work, but in smart tools. With the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, writing and publishing a high-quality manuscript has never been easier.This exclusive, one-week guided workshop is designed to handhold you through every step of the journey, from selecting a research topic to submitting your manuscript to top international journals. The workshop is unique-you don't even need to bring a topic! Simply fill out a Google form, and based on your responses, our expert resource persons will provide you with a research topic tailored to your field. By the end of the workshop, participants will be guaranteed an international publication. This is not just another workshop; it's a roadmap to success in the academic world.Participants will gain valuable, practical experience, including tools for creating high-quality graphic abstracts and publication-ready graphs using open-source software or Microsoft Office. You'll also learn how to leverage ChatGPT for advanced statistical analysis and technical writing, ensuring your manuscript meets the stringent standards of top journals. This workshop will guide you through manuscript preparation, plagiarism checks, and submission to internationally recognized journals, all under the expert guidance of seasoned professionals. Read Website for more information and Program Schedule.

