MSC Acquires Majority Stake In Wilson Sons For R$ 4.35 Billion

Wilson Sons, a prominent Brazilian logistics company, has announced a significant change in ownership. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OWHL) has sold its controlling stake in Wilson Sons to MSC's subsidiary, SAS Agencies Services Sàrl.



The deal, valued at R$ 4.35 billion ($770 million), marks a major shift in the company's structure. The transaction involves the sale of 248.664 million shares, representing 56.47% of Wilson Sons' total capital.



MSC will pay R$ 17.50 per share, reflecting the company's strong position and future potential. This move aligns with the global trend of consolidation in the maritime and logistics sectors.



Wilson Sons will continue its dividend payments as previously planned. The company can distribute the dividends approved on October 11 and maintain quarterly payments to shareholders.



However, these payments are capped at $22 million until the deal's completion. The acquisition is expected to conclude in the second half of 2025.







This timeline allows for necessary regulatory approvals and a smooth transition of ownership. It also gives stakeholders time to adjust to the upcoming changes in the company's structure.

Ocean Wilson's Strategic Sale of Wilson Sons

Caroline Foulger, Chair of Ocean Wilson 's Board of Directors, expressed satisfaction with the deal. She highlighted that the transaction represents a successful realization of their long-term investment in Wilson Sons.



Foulger emphasized OWHL's strategy of focusing on long-term value creation for shareholders. The sale aligns with Ocean Wilson's goal of balancing investment risks and avoiding short-term market distractions.



It allows the company to concentrate on sustainable and profitable growth. Foulger believes that Wilson Sons will benefit from additional resources and support under SAS ownership.



In short, this acquisition by MS , a global shipping giant, signals its strong interest in the Brazilian market.



It also underscores Wilson Sons' strategic importance in South American logistics. The deal is likely to bring new opportunities and synergies to Wilson Sons' operations.

