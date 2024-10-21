Hypera’S Stock Tumbles 14% As Company Announces Major Strategy Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Hypera SA, a leading Brazilian company, announced a drastic shift in its business strategy on October 21, 2024. The news caused its stock to plummet by 14%, closing at R$21.95.



The company unveiled a plan to optimize working capital, aiming to boost operational cash generation by R$2.5 billion ($500 million) by 2028. Hypera projects a R$7.5 billion ($1.5 billion) increase over the next decade.



CEO Breno de Oliveira outlined a six-quarter plan to reduce inventory levels at distributor clients. This approach is expected to cause a short-term reduction in sales and impact profit margins.



Hypera released preliminary Q3 2024 results, projecting revenue of R$1.9 billion ($380 million), EBITDA of R$586 million ($117 million), and net profit of R$387 million ($77 million).



These figures fell short of market expectations. Analysts expressed concern over the company's new direction.







XP Investimentos labeled it a "radical solution," while BTG Pactual noted an unusual lack of additional guidance. Goldman Sachs highlighted a significant EBITDA shortfall compared to estimates.



Itaú BBA downgraded Hypera from "buy" to "neutral," reducing their price target from R$37 to R$29. Bradesco BBI maintained a neutral stance but revised their 2025 price target to R$35.

Hypera's Stock Decline and Strategic Response

Hypera's stock had already declined by 37% year-to-date. The company announced a share buyback program of up to 4% of outstanding shares in response to the lower stock price.



As of October 21, 2024, Hypera's stock was trading at 10.4 times projected 2025 earnings, below its historical average of 12 times. This lower multiple reflects investor uncertainty about future performance under the new strategy.



Despite short-term challenges, Hypera remains committed to improving its long-term financial health. The company faces hurdles, including increased competition and potential regulatory changes.



Investors and analysts will closely monitor Hypera's performance in the coming quarters. The success of this strategic overhaul could have far-reaching implications for the company's future in the pharmaceutical industry.

