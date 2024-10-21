Starcompliance Strengthens Commitment To Innovation With Appointment Of New Chief Product Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kelvin Dickenson joins Star as Chief Product Officer,

driving product leadership forward

ROCKVILLE,

Md., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a leading provider of employee compliance solutions, announced today that veteran Kelvin Dickenson will join the company as Chief Product Officer. This strategic hire underscores Star's commitment to continued innovation and transformation in the employee compliance space. Dickenson will spearhead the company's product strategy and road map, delivering value for customers and advancing the next generation of the Star Platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelvin Dickenson to Star, especially with his long history of sparking innovative growth throughout his career," Star CEO Jennifer Sun said. "His arrival is particularly significant as we accelerate the evolution of our products. His extensive background in both software and data will enable us to deliver better reporting and analytics through the Star platform."

Dickenson joins Star as a highly accomplished senior executive, recognized for his decisive leadership and focus on driving value through revenue growth, EBITDA expansion, business transformation, and product innovation. Most recently, Dickenson was SVP/General Manager at SAI360. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Opus, Managing Director of Global Compliance Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet, and Director of Commercial Risk Management at MBNA. His expertise spans financial services SaaS platforms, GRC, regulatory compliance, and counterparty risk.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by millions of users in 114 countries, Star's next-generation platform and user-friendly interface delivers the data, technology, and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk, monitor conflicts globally, and support complex whistleblowing regulations. Visit

to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a culture of compliance today.

Media Contact:

Greg Tarmin

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 917-868-7791

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED