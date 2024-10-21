Investors Welcome China's Rate Cuts But Want Fiscal Catalyst

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's slashing of its key lending rates on Monday marks one of the most forceful interventions from the People's of China (PBOC) in recent years.



The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was reduced by 25 basis points to 3.1%, and the five-year LPR, widely used as the benchmark for mortgages, fell by a similar margin to 3.6%.



For global investors, this news couldn't come at a better time. The world's second largest has been mired in sluggish growth, largely driven by a combination of property woes, deflationary pressures and muted consumer demand.

These rate cuts signal a new level of urgency among Chinese policymakers, underscoring their commitment to reviving a growth trajectory that has been faltering for months.



For investors, this is a welcome move. Lower borrowing costs should support businesses and households, unlocking fresh liquidity and reigniting the economic momentum that has been sorely lacking.



However, while monetary easing will undoubtedly be a powerful lever, it's increasingly clear that a more potent fiscal response – especially targeting households– will be the key to achieving the country's year-end target of 5% GDP growth.

Ripple effect

Global markets tend to breathe a collective sigh of relief when China's central bank moves decisively to bolster its economy.

