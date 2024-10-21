IAEA Extends Mission At Ukrainian NPP's Power Substation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Atomic Agency has prolonged its mission at one of the Ukrainian high-voltage substations critical for nuclear safety.

That's according to the of Energy , Ukrinform reports.

"Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency continued their monitoring mission on October 21 at one of the transmission system operator's substations, which is critically important for the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. According to the agreed schedule of visits, the mission will be pursued alternately at all substations critical for nuclear energy," the statement reads.

Chief calls power supply disruptions at ZNPP serious safety challeng

Energy Minister German Galushchenko expressed hope that the presence of IAEA monitors at main power grid substations key to the operation of NPPs will help support nuclear and radiation safety.

As reported earlier, on September 12, the IAEA launched its first mission at substations critical for the safety of nuclear power plants. At one of the substations, agency representatives documented damage inflicted by Russian attacks.

Since autumn 2022, IAEA missions have been deployed at all nuclear power plants across Ukraine.