Ventana Announces 2025 Shipments Of Veyron V2 Platform With Broad Market Adoption

Leading Hyperscalers and HPC Customers Embrace the Open, Scalable, Standards-Based Veyron V2 Accelerated Compute platform to Power AI, Data Center, and Emerging Workloads
Ventana Micro Systems Inc., a leader in high-performance RISC-V platforms, today announced that Veyron V2, its flagship accelerated compute platform, will begin shipping in 2025 to address the growing demands of data centers for AI and domain-specific computing. With commitments from leading hyperscalers and HPC customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Ventana's Veyron V2 platform is gaining traction as the industry's most powerful scalable RISC-V compute platform.
Veyron V2: A Scalable Platform to Accelerate AI and More
The Veyron V2 platform builds on Ventana's RISC-V leadership by offering accelerated compute capabilities that empower customers to innovate and accelerate AI and domain-specific applications. With the flexibility to integrate accelerators and third-party IP, Veyron V2 helps organizations achieve unmatched performance and energy efficiency across applications, including data center, automotive, client and intelligent edge.
"Our Veyron V2 platform isn't just a high-performance CPU-it's a foundation for scalable, accelerated compute solutions that enable AI and other next-generation workloads," said Balaji Baktha, Founder and CEO of Ventana.
Ventana at the RISC-V Summit: Where to Find Us
Join Ventana at the RISC-V Summit in Santa Clara from October 21-23 and learn more about our platform solutions at the following sessions:
"Sailing Toward a Single Source of Truth"
Speakers: Paul Clarke (Ventana) & Derek Hower (Qualcomm)
Date: Mon., Oct. 21
Time: 12:00 (noon)
Location: Grand Ballroom H (Level 1)
"Privileged Software Horizontal Committee Annual Update"
Speaker: Anup Patel (Ventana)
Date: Mon., Oct. 21
Time: 3:00pm
Location: Theater (Level 2)
Reception Presentation: "Market Adoption of RISC-V in Data Center and HPC"
Balaji Baktha, Founder & CEO, Ventana
Date: Tue., Oct. 22
Time: 5:30pm
Location: Exhibit Hall A
"RISC-V ACPI Is Ready for Server Platforms"
Speakers: Sunil V. L. & Himanshu Chauhan (Ventana)
Date: Wed., Oct. 23
Time: 11:50am
Location: Grand Ballroom H (Level 1)
"RISC-V RAS Error-Record Register Interface (RERI)"
Speaker: Greg Favor, CTO, Ventana
Date: Wed., Oct. 23
Time: 2:15pm
Location: Grand Ballroom H (Level 1)
Keynote Panel: "The Future of High Performance Computing is RISC-V"
Speaker: Travis Lanier, Chief Product Officer, Ventana
Date: Wed., Oct. 23
Time: 3:55pm
Location: Mission City Ballroom B2-B5 (Level 1)
Platform Features of Veyron V2: Driving Innovation and Scalability
Performance Leadership Across Architectures:
Veyron V2 delivers the highest-performance RISC-V CPU, designed to compete head-to-head with the latest x86 and Arm processors, giving customers an open and flexible alternative for high-performance workloads.
RVA23 Compatibility and Advanced Virtualization:
Full support for the RVA23 profile enables cutting-edge hypervisor capabilities to optimize workload management in virtualized environments.
AI-Optimized Compute with Vector and Matrix Units:
Equipped with a high-performance vector unit and integrated matrix math acceleration, Veyron V2 is built to excel in AI workloads and other compute-intensive applications.
Modular Design for Accelerated Innovation:
Customers can integrate domain-specific acceleration such as AI into the Veyron platform, enabling tailored solutions for data center, automotive, client and intelligent edge applications.
Reduced Time-to-Market and Cost:
Leveraging Ventana's UCIe-based chiplet architecture, Veyron V2 enables up to 75% cost savings and accelerates time-to-market by up to two years for solutions integrating domain specific acceleration.
Open and Extensible Ecosystem:
Built on the RISE ecosystem initiative, Veyron V2 platform ensures easy integration of third-party solutions and accelerators, providing unmatched flexibility without vendor lock-in.
About Ventana Micro Systems
Headquartered in Cupertino, Ventana Micro Systems was founded in 2018 to revolutionize the processor market by offering high-performance, extensible and secure compute chiplets based on RISC-V's open architecture. Ventana is a member of the RISC-V International Board of Directors and its Technical Steering Committee. To learn more about Ventana visit the
Web , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .
All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.
