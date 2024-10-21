North America Automotive Aftermarket Parts Distributors And Retailers 2024: Expansion Of Private Label Brands And Diversification Into CASE-Specific Vehicle Parts And Services Presents Opportunities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aftermarket Parts Distributors and Retailers, North America, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines major automotive aftermarket parts distributors and retailers in North America (the United States and Canada) between 2019 and 2023. The research highlights the trends, impact of technological evolution, shifting market dynamics, and product and customer engagement.
By profiling key distributors and retailers, this study explores and benchmarks their strategic initiatives to address online competition and other market trends. Key findings show consistent revenue growth for AutoZone and O'Reilly Auto Parts. The report also compares the growth of DIY (do-it-yourself) and DIFM (do-it-for-me) sales across North America.
A major upcoming trend discussed is the shift toward CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, and electric) vehicles, including a comprehensive overview of the industry's preparedness and growth opportunities. The research highlights increasing focus on customer experience, market expansion, and technological advancements that are essential for navigating the evolving North American automotive aftermarket landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Automotive Parts Aftermarket
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Strategic Profiling and Benchmarking of Key Automotive Aftermarket Parts Distributors and Retailers
Ecosystem
Competitive Profiling of Key Aftermarket Parts Distributors and Retailers in North America (NA) Key Retailers and Distributors Considered in the Study Key Selection Criteria: Benchmarking of Retailers and Distributors Key Questions the Study Will Answer Key North American Distributors and Retailers: Market Snapshot Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental (PESTLE) Analysis of Aftermarket Retailers and Distributors Key Findings and Future Trends
Growth Generator
Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Definitions
Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure eRetail (DIY) Channel Structure: Overview
Distributors and Retailers: Financial Snapshot
Key Findings Financial Snapshot of Key Retailers and Distributors 5-Year Automotive Revenue Snapshot 2023 EBITDA Snapshot 2023 Revenue Per Store Snapshot 2023 DIFM and DIY Revenue Sales Mix by Top 4 Retailers/Distributors: DIY vs. DIFM Trends Evolution of Sales Mix of Top 4 Retailers: Total Market Trend DIFM, 2019 vs. 2023 Evolution of Sales Mix of Top 4 Retailers: Total Market Trend DIY, 2019 vs. 2023 eRetail Sales of Auto Parts and Accessories Impact of Digitization in DIY Segment: eRetail Profiling of Key Aftermarket Parts Distributors and Retailers: eRetail Revenue Penetration of eRetail in DIY across Aftermarket Parts Distributors and Retailers Strategic Implications of CASE Technologies in the Automotive Aftermarket Strategic Shifts in Major Players of the Aftermarket Automotive Parts Distribution and Retail
Retailer and Distributor Profiles
NAPA Auto Parts
NAPA Auto Parts: Financial Snapshot for 2023 NAPA Auto Parts: 5-Year Financial Snapshot NAPA Auto Parts: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy AutoZone
AutoZone: Financial Snapshot for 2023 AutoZone: 5-Year Financial Snapshot AutoZone: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts: Financial Snapshot for 2023 Advance Auto Parts: 5-Year Financial Snapshot Advance Auto Parts: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.: Financial Snapshot for 2023 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.: 5-Year Financial Snapshot O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy LKQ Corporation
LKQ Corporation: Financial Snapshot for 2023 LKQ Corporation: 5-Year Financial Snapshot LKQ Corporation: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy Canadian Tire Corporation
Canadian Tire Corporation: Financial Snapshot for 2023 Canadian Tire Corporation: 5-Year Financial Snapshot Canadian Tire Corporation: Next 5-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy
Distributor and Retailer Benchmarking
Comparative Analysis of Revenue and Growth Strategies Benchmarking Key Retailers and Distributors
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion of Private Label Brands Growth Opportunity 3: Diversification into CASE-specific Vehicle Parts and Services
The Last Word
The Last Word: 3 Big Predictions
